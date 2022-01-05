Share on Pinterest A new study investigates how online groups might foster extremism. Dennis Aglaster/EyeEm/Getty Images

Online communities help individuals find others with whom they share an interest or worldview.

A new study finds that the shared moral outrage that can occur within such communities often leads to radicalization.

The more a person feels as though everyone in a community is in agreement, the more invested they become in the group. This investment can encourage them to feel free to express extreme views.

Disagreement in a democracy is nothing new. It may even be the foundation of democracy, as people of differing views come together to find common ground on which to move forward together.

Lately, however, for people in the United States, such collaboration feels increasingly unlikely due to growing anger and a worrying willingness among some to embrace violence as an acceptable tactic.

A new study from researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) explores the role of online communities in the rise of such radical positions.

The study finds that the greater the level of moral agreement in an online community, the more likely it is that its members will feel free to engage in hate speech.

Lead author of the study, USC’s Dr. Mohammad Atari, told Medical News Today:

“There is good data suggesting that polarization has been on the rise, meaning, in part, that Americans are increasingly seeing the ‘other’ party members as morally corrupt.”

“I certainly see a part of the problem being rooted in social media platforms. People tend to embed themselves into ideologically like-minded environments and news sources and bots and so on,” he continued. “Therefore, they fail to see the bigger picture — that there are good people out there, with different opinions, who are not evil.”

“People who find themselves in a ‘bubble,’ so to speak — wherein their ideas, beliefs, and values are strongly reinforced — could go on to form a visceral bond with their in-group,” says Dr. Atari, speaking to the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP).

“In these situations, people might engage in radical acts to defend their in-group, ranging in intensity from an outrage-filled tweet to attacking a federal building.”

Of course, not every chat platform or online group leads to such radicalization. As Dr. Atari pointed out to MNT, “If a bunch of Twitter users are interested in green tea or classic cars, it is hard to imagine anything extraordinarily pernicious coming out of this bubble.”

The new study appears in Social Psychological and Personality Science.