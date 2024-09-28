Share on Pinterest Research is examining the link between sleep and perimenopause symptoms. Melanie DeFazio/Stocksy

Cisgender women typically experience perimenopause four to eight years before entering menopause.

Past studies show about 47% of perimenopausal women experience sleep disorders.

New research says there may be a link between estrogen levels and sleep in perimenopausal women.

Perimenopause marks the time when a cisgender woman’s body is preparing for menopause.

For most women, perimenopause starts in their early 40s, however, it can start as early as their mid-30s. This phase prior to menopause can last anywhere between four to eight years.

During this time, a woman’s ovaries stop producing as much of the hormone estrogen, causing the menstrual cycle to become irregular or stop.

Because the body is changing, it is not uncommon for women to experience perimenopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, tiredness, low sex drive, sudden shifts in moods, and sleeping issues.

Past research shows that about 47% of perimenopausal women experience sleep disorders.

“Difficulty sleeping is one of the most common symptoms women experience during the perimenopausal transition; however, understanding of the underlying physiology and, more importantly, treatment options, remains limited,” Amy Divaraniya, PhD, founder and CEO of Oova — a company focused on using biomarkers for women’s health — told Medical News Today. “Addressing this issue can lead to significant improvements in sleep quality, which can have a positive ripple effect on a woman’s overall well-being.”

Divaraniya is the lead author of a new study recently presented at the 2024 annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) that reports there may be a link between estrogen levels and sleeping issues in perimenopausal women.