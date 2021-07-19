Share on Pinterest New research finds that 26% of people who had COVID-19 were not fully recovered 6–8 months later. Erdark/Getty Images Researchers are still studying the long-term symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

New data suggest that people can experience long-term symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infections 6 months or more after infection.

Patients reported symptoms of fatigue, dyspnea, and depression. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus SARS-CoV-2 and the resulting disease of COVID-19 have impacted people and healthcare systems all around the world. Initial action by governments and communities focused on not overwhelming healthcare systems, and treating the acute impact of infections in individuals. Centering on acute problems aided in the understanding of COVID-19 and helped countries get through the initial pandemic response. The long-term impact of COVID-19 is still unknown. Healthcare professionals are researching long-term complications of SARS-CoV-2 infections, including symptoms lingering months after a person’s initial infection with the virus. A recent study, which appears in the journal PLOS One , reports that a quarter of the study participants had long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19 between 6 and 8 months after initial infection. The participants had lingering symptoms of difficulty breathing and fatigue, and assessment results that indicated depression. Understanding these long-term symptoms will help treat the people who have them. Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

COVID-19: The short- and long-term impact The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that those who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 may experience acute symptoms of infection, while others may be asymptomatic. Many people have gotten better within a few weeks after initial infection and do not have lingering symptoms. However, some people experience post-COVID-19 conditions, which is an umbrella term for “a lack of return to a usual state of health following acute COVID-19 illness.” Other terms for post-COVID-19 conditions include long COVID, long-haul COVID, and late sequelae. Some of the common lingering symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection include dyspnea, fatigue, cough, cognitive impairment, and pain. Infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner recalls the initial impact and stress on the healthcare system brought on by the pandemic. He told Medical News Today that the beginning of the pandemic was a period of rapid adjustment, where healthcare professionals had to learn how to take care of patients with COVID-19. He spoke of the difficulties, such as the stretching of resources, and the shortages of personal protective equipment. While the care of patients with COVID-19 has gotten better over time, Dr. Schaffner notes that long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and how SARS-CoV-2 causes these symptoms are areas that are still being studied.

Emerging data about long-term COVID-19 symptoms The population-based prospective cohort study from researchers in Switzerland examined the long-term symptoms of patients who had contracted SARS-CoV-2. The participants were residents of the canton of Zurich, Switzerland, and had a confirmed infection of SARS-CoV-2 between February 27, 2020, and August 5, 2020. Other criteria for recruitment included being at least 18 years of age, having a sufficient knowledge of German, and being able to follow the study’s procedures. A total of 431 people participated in the study. The researchers used electronic self-reporting questionnaires to evaluate long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infections and collected data using the Research Electronic Data Capture survey system. They examined the following areas 6–8 months after each participant’s initial infection: the participant’s level of recovery from COVID-19

the presence of symptoms such as dyspnea, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and stress

contact the participant had with the healthcare system, such as hospitalization or doctor visits, after the period of acute illness The participants were asked about their current health and health-related quality of life. The researchers further collected data on the participants’ sociodemographic status, comorbid conditions, risk factors, and experience during initial infection. The study used several assessment scales in data collection, including the Fatigue Assessment Scale, the modified Medical Research Council dyspnea scale, and the 21-item Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale . The vast majority of the participants — 89% — had symptoms during their period of initial infection, and 19% of the participants were hospitalized due to COVID-19 for an average of 7 days. Between 6 and 8 months after initial infection, a little over a quarter of the participants reported not fully recovering from COVID-19. The results of the study include the following highlights: 26% (111) of the participants reported they had not fully recovered from COVID-19 between 6 and 8 months after initial infection.

55% (233) of the participants reported they had symptoms of fatigue.

25% (96) of the participants reported some level of dyspnea.

26% (111) of the participants reported symptoms of depression.

40% (170) of the participants reported they had at least one visit with a general practitioner related to COVID-19 after the 4-week period of acute illness. Lead author of the study, Milo A. Puhan, MD — who is a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Zurich and the director of the Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention Institute — told MNT: “Our data show that long COVID affects different people in different ways. About one quarter had not fully recovered after 6–8 months. While some individuals complained about persisting symptoms, others described symptoms of fatigue, dyspnea, and depression. We found that these outcomes appear to occur together only in [a] few participants, while the majority was affected by only one or two of these outcomes simultaneously.”