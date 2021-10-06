Share on Pinterest A new study finds that Black people in the U.S. are the most likely racial group due to die at the hands of the police. Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

An assessment of deaths attributable to police violence in the United States concludes that half of all such killings are misclassified or misreported.

The analysis finds that Black people are the most likely of all racial and ethnic groups to die as a result of police violence.

The study authors conclude that militarized policing and systemic racism are largely to blame for the high numbers of such deaths.

The morning after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, the Minneapolis Police Department issued a press release with the title “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction.”

An autopsy report highlighted Floyd’s medical history of heart disease, substance use disorder, and sickle cell trait. However, a court subsequently convicted a police officer of murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

The public learned the truth about Floyd’s death. However, a new study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has found that official statistics incorrectly classify or fail to report many thousands of deaths due to police violence.

The study, which appears in the journal The Lancet , estimates that there were 30,800 such deaths between 1980 and 2018, whereas the official figures report only 13,700.

In other words, 55.5% of all deaths from police violence in the U.S. may go unreported.

The analysis also shows that lethal police violence disproportionately affects Black people.

Once the researchers had accounted for age, the study revealed that the mortality rate due to police violence was 0.69 per 100,000 Black people, compared with 0.35 for Hispanic people of any race and 0.2 for white people.

The study shows that these racial disparities have remained largely unchanged since 1980.

“All of these statistics really outline the systemic racism that is driving police violence in the U.S.,” said co-first study author Eve Wool, M.P.H., of the IHME, in a video statement. She added:

“[P]olice violence is a public health issue, violence is a public health issue, and systemic racism is a public health issue.”

According to the IHME, its new analysis is the most accurate and comprehensive assessment of deaths attributable to police violence in the U.S. to date.

“So many different groups, from policymakers to advocates to commissions, have been calling for an approach to decrease the use of force,” said Prof. Alexes Harris, a sociologist at the University of Washington in Seattle. Prof. Harris was not involved in the research.

In a video statement, she said that many people had been “hiding behind” the lack of numbers on racial disparities in police violence. “This report now calls us to the carpet and asks us what [we are] going to do to address this violence,” she added.