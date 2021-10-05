Share on Pinterest More than one in three people may experience at least one symptom of long COVID, new research suggests. Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

Individuals with long COVID exhibit lingering symptoms, such as fatigue and brain fog, that persist beyond the typical recovery period of 3–4 weeks after the symptom onset.

A recent study assessed the incidence of long COVID symptoms using data extracted from de-identified electronic health records.

The study found that more than one in three individuals experienced long COVID symptoms 3–6 months after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The study also reports that women, older adults, and individuals with severe illness during the initial phase of a SARS-CoV-2 infection had an increased likelihood of experiencing long COVID symptoms.

A majority of individuals recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection within a few weeks after the onset of symptoms. However, a substantial number of individuals continue to experience COVID-19 symptoms more than 3–4 weeks after contracting the virus.

Health experts refer to the symptoms that persist beyond this acute phase of a SARS-CoV-2 infection as long COVID .

Multiple studies have investigated the incidence rate of long COVID and its symptoms. However, these studies have certain shortcomings.

For instance, some of the studies have used self-reported data collected using telephone or app-based surveys. Besides the potential biases that accompany self-reports, the data collected as part of these studies were restricted to patients who agreed to participate in the research.

Other studies have used follow-up data collected from individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 during the acute phase, limiting the generalizability of the findings. Moreover, many of these studies have lacked a control group.

To address these shortcomings, a recent study led by a team of researchers at Oxford University in the United Kingdom used de-identified medical records of 273,618 COVID-19 survivors to assess the risk of having long COVID symptoms in the 6 months after the initial diagnosis.

The presence of persistent symptoms following an acute infection, known as the post-viral syndrome, is a common feature of other viral infections. To evaluate the specificity of long COVID symptoms, the researchers compared the incidence rate of long COVID symptoms after COVID-19 with those observed after flu.

The study, which appears in the journal PLOS Medicine, found that more than one-third of the COVID-19 patients had long COVID symptoms 3–6 months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Moreover, long COVID symptoms were more common in women, older adults, and individuals with severe symptoms during the acute phase.

The study also showed that long COVID symptoms were more frequent in people with COVID-19 than in those with influenza.

“This is a very important study again showing that long COVID is common in people who had COVID-19. They also did a comparative analysis and show that the risk of post-acute complications is much higher with COVID-19 than [with] seasonal influenza,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly.

“Long COVID affects a lot of people. I worry that there are a lot of people out there that are not being helped and not being diagnosed and not getting the care they need. It is very important that we start taking this more seriously,” Dr. Al-Aly added.

Dr. Al-Aly is the chief of Research and Education Service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in St. Louis, MO, and was not involved in the study.