New research found that 2.3% of reported marijuana users also have some form of cardiovascular disease. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that marijuana may adversely affect cardiovascular health, but more evidence is needed. The study appeared in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The paper also looked at the possible interactions marijuana may have with drugs typically prescribed for cardiovascular issues, and the way marijuana chemicals may affect the heart at a molecular level. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , heart disease — a type of cardiovascular disease (CVD) — is the leading cause of death in the United States. In 2015, heart disease caused 23.4 % of all deaths in the U.S. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), nearly half of all U.S. adults have some form of CVD. They cite an article in the journal Circulation that sets this figure at 121.5 million U.S. adults, which is approximately 48% of the population. In contrast, the reported 2.3% of reported marijuana users who also have CVD is relatively low compared to the broader U.S. population.

Limited current evidence This does not mean that marijuana use and CVD have no links. However, there is insufficient evidence to prove any connection, and what is available is of poor quality. In the U.S., there are significant restrictions on researching marijuana. This means that scientists cannot carry out randomized clinical trials to understand its effects on health. Researchers typically focus their research on observational studies, and the authors of the study claim that these show a possible link between marijuana use and cardiovascular events. However, according to an article in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, observational studies that have taken place are either inconclusive or have problems with their methodologies. This means that it is difficult for scientists to draw any conclusions from them.