Share on Pinterest An employee registers students before they receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in Los Angeles, CA, on August 30, 2021. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

A recent survey finds that most people in the United States support COVID-19 vaccine mandates, at least in some settings.

The results also showed that personal precautions have changed little in recent months.

In this article, we also discuss the ethics of vaccine mandates.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid growing concerns regarding the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a survey concludes that more than half the U.S. population support vaccine mandates for air travel, crowded events, healthcare professionals, and government workers.

Health officials expect that variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19, will continue to emerge.

Despite the spread of the Delta variant, some people are beginning to resume their pre-pandemic lifestyle.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research recently conducted a nationwide survey using online and telephone interviews from August 12 to 16, 2021. The researchers recruited 1,729 participants.

The survey comes as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, responsible for the vast majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the U.S., surges across the country.

According to the results, more than half the U.S. population support vaccine and mask requirements for air travel, crowded events, healthcare professionals, workers with exposure to the public, and people working in a government or military capacity.

The survey also reveals that only 58% of people in the U.S. stay away from large groups, while only 51% wear a face mask when surrounded by individuals outside their homes. However, vaccinated people are more likely to take these measures than those who have not received full vaccination.

Despite the rising concerns of contracting the virus among the public, the population’s use of personal preventive measures has not changed significantly since June.

Amelia Burke-Garcia, director of digital strategy and outreach at NORC at the University of Chicago, who was involved in the survey, told Medical News Today:

“Our study found that, in the context of the Delta variant surge, most Americans support vaccine mandates for some activities, such as crowded events and air travel and for certain types of workers, such as healthcare professionals and those who interact with the public.”

“Since these events and job types, by their nature, tend to include, engage, [or both] with large numbers of people, which may allow the virus to spread more easily and quickly, mandates could offer additional protection while still allowing people to engage in activities that they enjoy,” she explained.