Researchers analyzed the effects of a Mediterranean diet on cognitive impairment among patients with MS.

They found that closer adherence to the Mediterranean diet was linked to a lower risk of cognitive impairment.

Further studies are needed to confirm the results.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune condition that affects the brain and central nervous system. Symptoms include fatigue, mobility problems, and numbness.

Around 2.8 million people live with MS worldwide, and females are twice as likely than men to have the condition.

Studies show that certain diets and other lifestyle factors may improve the quality of life for patients with MS. One study, for example, found that the Mediterranean diet may have a neuroprotective effect against disability in MS.

The cause of MS is unknown, and there is currently no cure. Treatments typically focus on symptom relief and slowing progression.

The Mediterranean diet is a varied diet that contains minimally-processed foods, limited amounts of red meat, and moderate amounts of dairy and poultry. It is high in:

fish

vegetables

whole grains

legumes

fruits

mono- or polyunsaturated fatty acids such as olive oil

Further research into how dietary factors affect MS could improve quality of life among patients with the condition.

Recently, researchers investigated the effects of the Mediterranean diet on cognition among patients with MS.

They found that stronger adherence to the Mediterranean diet was linked to a lower risk for cognitive impairment.

“Cognitive impairment may affect over 50% of persons with MS and there are currently no effective pharmacologic treatments,” Barbara Giesser, neurologist and MS specialist at Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“A lifestyle strategy that could help protect or maintain normal cognitive function would be very important in helping people with MS to live their best lives,” she added.

The study was presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 75th Annual Meeting.