Share on Pinterest At a rehabilitation center in Germany, which specializes in neurological rehabilitation after a stroke or head injury, a patient uses the bionic Ekso exoskeleton. BSIP/Getty Images

Exercise rehabilitation can help people with multiple sclerosis (MS) manage their symptoms, but it is not as useful for those whose condition is at an advanced stage.

Experts have evaluated a new form of rehabilitation in which an individual exercises within a supporting robotic exoskeleton.

A small trial of exoskeleton-based exercise produced significant benefits.

If a larger trial confirms the results, exoskeleton-based rehabilitation may, one day, become the new standard of care for MS.

MS is a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the central nervous system, often leading to a loss of mobility and cognitive function.

Research indicates that exercise rehabilitation, particularly that involving walking, is the most effective means of improving mobility and cognition in people with MS. Even a short course of walking-based exercise rehabilitation (ER) can provide benefits.

Advanced disability can, however, preclude participation in ER. Several studies have shown that adaptive ER, such as body-weight-supported treadmill training and robot-assisted gait training, has not been very effective in people with substantial MS disability or produced additional benefits compared with gait training.

Recently, researchers from the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey published the results of a randomized controlled trial of robotic-exoskeleton assisted ER (REAER).

A 4-week trial of exoskeleton-assisted therapy produced significant improvements in functional mobility, cognitive processing speed, and brain connectivity.

Says lead author Dr. Ghaith J. Androwis, Ph.D., from the Kessler Foundation’s Center for Mobility and Rehabilitation Engineering Research:

“This is particularly exciting because therapy using robotic exoskeletons shows such promise for improving the lives of people with co-occurring mobility and cognitive disability — a cohort that likely has the greatest potential to benefit from this new technology.”

The results appear in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders.