Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that damages the myelin sheaths on nerve cells, making signaling less effective.

This causes a range of symptoms, some of which can be debilitating.

Since the 1970s, some people with MS have anecdotally reported that eating dairy products worsened symptoms, but gauging whether diet plays a role has proved controversial.

Following experiments in mice, researchers now hypothesize that some people with MS may have an autoimmune response to cow’s milk that causes antibody cross-reactions that attack myelin.

There is currently no cure for MS, and as with many other autoimmune diseases, there is currently little understanding of the causes. The condition affects around 2.5 million people worldwide.

MS targets the central nervous system. People experience a range of symptoms, including muscle weakness and tingling sensations, pain and burning sensations, fatigue, coordination and balance problems, vision loss, and difficulty with bladder control.

People with MS have reported that cow’s milk products can exacerbate the symptoms. However, the role of diet has proven controversial. A 2020 review found very little high-quality relevant research and therefore few reliable conclusions.

Still, the reports about the effects of dairy consumption prompted a team at the University of Bonn, in Germany, to investigate further.

Following a series of experiments, they propose that many people with MS have an autoimmune-like reaction to the cow’s milk protein casein. They explain that antibodies that would normally react with casein also react with a protein in myelin. This, in turn, can contribute to the demyelination that characterizes MS.

The results appear in the journal the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Catherine Godbold, the research communications manager at the MS Society, was not involved in the research. She told Medical News Today in an interview that “Diet research is just notoriously challenging.”

She said: “I think it’s interesting to see a mechanism for how cow’s milk might exacerbate MS symptoms or exacerbate the autoimmune response. I don’t think we’ve necessarily got the evidence that actually tells us for sure what that link is between cow’s milk and MS yet.”