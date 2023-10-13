Share on Pinterest Scientists are honing in on T cells in the central nervous system in their multiple sclerosis research. Claret Castell/Stocksy

Researchers are reporting they have found a potential way to slow the progression of multiple sclerosis.

They said they did so in mouse models and lab studies on human tissue by deleting a receptor in specific types of T cells.

They said the process stopped these T cells from entering the central nervous system while allowing other more beneficial T cells to enter.

Experts say the study is promising, but more research needs to be done.

It might be possible to stop or slow the autoimmune progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) by deleting a receptor in the central nervous system, according to a study published today in the journal Science Immunology.

Using mouse models, researchers reported that deleting a receptor that selectively targets a specific type of T cells stopped them from entering the central nervous system while allowing other T cells to penetrate and protect the body from pathogens.

T cells are a type of white blood cells found in the immune system and work to fight infections, such as viruses, bacterial infections, fungi, and parasites.

In the past, scientists prevented the T cells from entering the central nervous system. However, this process also lowered immunity and left the patient open to infections.

In this study, the researchers said they found a way to prevent specific T cells from entering. They did this by deleting the receptor needed for cell migration. By doing so, they said they stopped autoimmune activity.

“The receptors are attached to the T-cells (TH17 cells) and can help the cell travel into the [central nervous system],” said Dr. Cole Harrington, an assistant professor in the Department of Neurology at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center who was not involved in the study. “When the scientists remove or make the receptor (integrin a3) inactive, the cell cannot enter the [central nervous system].”

“After reading the study, I do believe this is something that can work to help people with MS,” Harrington told Medical News Today. “This is very early in the process, but I found this very interesting,” they continued.