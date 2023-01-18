Stem cells and MS treatment Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Gianvito Martino, the study’s lead author, professor of experimental biology and vice-rector for research and third mission at the San Raffaele Vita-Salute University in Milan, and scientific director of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute. Dr. Martino said researchers decided to examine the use of fetal stem cells as MS treatment based on previous studies they had conducted: “In preclinical studies performed in mouse models of MS (EAE) we showed that ‘syngeneic’ adult neural stem cells — cells obtained from the same mouse strain — might be therapeutically efficacious in slowing disease progression. In humans, fetal neural stem cells — and in general all types of stem cells — are considered bona fide like [an] adult and not embryonic stem cells.” “Finally, after (the) mouse studies, we performed a study in a monkey model of MS,” Dr. Martino continued. “In this model, we transplanted human fetal neural stem cells very similar to those used later in patients. Results were superimposable to those obtained in mice.”

Increased neuroprotective molecules For this study, Dr. Martino and his team transplanted stem cells obtained from the nervous system of a fetus donated by its mother for scientific research. The team injected neural stem cells into the spinal cords of 12 people with progressive MS between 18 to 55 years old. Each participant received four different doses. At the time of treatment, all participants were bedridden. And before treatment, scientists measured the number of neuroprotective molecules in the spinal fluid and gray matter in the brain of all participants. Researchers found that all participants had increased amounts of neuroprotective molecules in their spinal fluid three months after treatment. “Preclinical studies demonstrated that once injected in the spinal fluid via lumbar puncture , adult/fetal neural stem cells can reach inflammatory demyelinated areas of the brain and the spinal cord, and once reached those areas might protect the tissue from further damage by remaining undifferentiated and by releasing neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory molecules,” Dr. Martino detailed. “The molecules detected are the molecules we think might act to slow disease progression,” he added.

MS symptoms 2 years after treatment At a two-year follow-up, those who received the highest dosage of stem cells experienced less reduction in the brain’s gray matter than those who received lower dosages. And researchers did report that while participants continued to be bedridden, their MS symptoms did not worsen over two years. “As we demonstrated in preclinical animal studies, the treatment should be able to foster regeneration of the central nervous system ,” Dr. Martino said. “The release of neuroprotective molecules should be able to provide trophic support to endogenous neural cells — oligodendrocytes and neurons — surviving to the tissue damage or only partially damaged by the disease.” “This is the way we think we might try to halt disease progression,” he continued. “The cell administration route is easy to access and therefore the treatment can be repeated over the years.”