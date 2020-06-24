A new study has found that nanosponges — tiny, bio-friendly plastics coated in lung and immune cell membranes — act as a decoy for SARS-CoV-2, neutralizing the virus. Share on Pinterest Researcher and associate professor Anna Honko prepares the assay.

Image credit: Courtesy of the Griffiths lab at Boston University’s NEIDL. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of scientists has found that a new technology is effective at distracting and neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 in a laboratory setting. The research, published in the journal Nano Letters, has implications not only for treating SARS-CoV-2 but also for other virulent viruses, such as influenza, Ebola, Marburg, and Lassa viruses.

COVID-19 therapies As the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic eases in some countries, attention is turning to therapies that may be of use in slowing the spread of the virus, reducing the risk of infection or saving the lives of people in intensive care. In the absence of a vaccine — which could not be available for years, if at all — treatments and therapies that help reduce the negative effects of the pandemic are crucial. In this context, lab results from researchers at Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) and the University of California, San Diego seem promising. The researchers have made use of new technology to see whether SARS-CoV-2 can be drawn to nanoparticles that neutralize the virus. Prof. Anna Honko, a NEIDL microbiologist and co-first author of the study, comments on the findings. “I was skeptical at the beginning because it seemed too good to be true. But when I saw the first set of results in the lab, I was just astonished.” – Prof. Anna Honko

Decoy polymers The technology works by creating microscopic, bio-friendly polymers, which are then coated in cells from living lung tissue or the immune system. “It looks like a nanoparticle coated in pieces of cell membrane,” says Prof. Honko. “The small polymer [droplet] mimics a cell having a membrane around it.” SARS-CoV-2 is attracted to lung cell membranes. After attaching to the outside of the cell, the virus gains entry and uses the cell’s internal machinery to replicate itself . These new virus particles then exit the cell to continue the cycle of spreading and multiplying. However, the researchers found that the polymers coated in lung cells did a better job of attracting the virus than the lung cells themselves. According to Prof. Anthony Griffiths, a NEIDL microbiologist and co-corresponding author of the study, “Our guess is that it acts like a decoy, it competes with cells for the virus.” “They are little bits of plastic, just containing the outer pieces of cells with none of the internal cellular machinery contained inside living cells. Conceptually, it’s such a simple idea. It mops up the virus like a sponge.” As a consequence, the researchers have named the polymers “nanosponges.” Once SARS-CoV-2 attaches to the nanosponges rather than lung cells, the virus quickly dies. The researchers believe that if nanosponges were administered to the body, the immune system would clear away the dead cell debris, which is one of its key jobs.

Inflammation As well as distracting and neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the nanosponges were effective at reducing inflammation, the researchers found. This is important, as the rapid spread of inflammation is central to severe cases of COVID-19 and can be a key factor in death from the illness. Nanosponges covered in immune cells, the team discovered, “soak up” signals that increase inflammation. For this reason, a combination of nanosponges — some covered in lung cells, some in immune cells — could both neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and treat the body’s reaction to COVID-19.