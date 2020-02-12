Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is an umbrella term for conditions that affect the liver. The main characteristic is the accumulation of fat in this organ. Could a natural compound help to prevent and treat this condition?

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that indole, a natural compound that is also present in cruciferous vegetables, could help treat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

According to recent data, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has a global prevalence of approximately 25% and is the top cause of chronic liver problems among the world’s populations.

One of the most significant risks for NAFLD is obesity , which also has associations with higher levels of systemic inflammation. This, in turn, can make the symptoms of NAFLD even worse.

Because liver conditions and obesity are so widespread, researchers are always on the lookout for new, effective ways of preventing and treating them when they do occur.

Recently, a team of specialists from Texas A&M University — in collaboration with colleagues from other research institutions — have conducted a study that suggests that a particular natural compound, called indole, could improve NAFLD.

Some forms of indole are present in certain vegetables, particularly cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage.

“Based on this research, we believe healthful foods with high capacity for indole production are essential for preventing NAFLD and are beneficial for improving the health of those with it,” says principal co-investigator Dr. Chaodong Wu.

“This is another example where altering the diet can help prevent or treat disease and improve the well-being of the individual,” he adds.