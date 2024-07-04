Share on Pinterest Scientists are looking into a natural compound found in olives to manage obesity and type 2 diabetes. Juan Moyano/Stocksy Obesity raises a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from Virginia Tech have found a natural compound in olives and olive oil that might help improve blood sugar control and promote weight loss.

This could help researchers develop natural products for managing obesity and type 2 diabetes. As of 2022, one in every eight people around the world lives with obesity. Previous research shows that obesity can raise a person’s risk for several health concerns , including type 2 diabetes. “It has been well established that obesity is a leading pathogenic factor for developing type 2 diabetes, and it is also a major obstacle for effective metabolic control in many patients with type 2 diabetes,” Dongmin Liu, PhD, professor in the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech explained to Medical News Today. “However, lifestyle modifications and public health measures apparently have very limited impact on the rising prevalence of obesity, and available obesity and diabetes pharmacotherapy may not be effective long term, difficult in sustaining weight loss maintenance, expensive, or carries long-term safety risks.” “In addition, existing treatments for obesity and diabetes may not work for everyone,” Liu continued. “Therefore, developing new, cheaper treatments, particularly using natural products either as a primary or secondary adjuvant treatment can provide more options and may improve outcomes for a wider range of patients.” Liu is the lead author of a new mouse study recently presented at NUTRITION 2024, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, suggesting that a natural compound found in olives and olive oil may help improve blood sugar control and promote weight loss.

Focusing on elenolic acid in olives Liu and his team used a mouse model to conduct their study, which began by identifying natural compounds that affect L-cells , which contain the metabolic hormones PYY and GLP-1 that are released when eating. When these hormones are released, they signal the body to stop eating and help control blood sugar levels. Researchers identified elenolic acid that is naturally found in olives as a compound that can cause the release of the PYY and GLP-1 hormones into the gut. “Elenolic acid is a natural compound found in olives and olive oil,” Liu explained. “It’s part of a larger group of substances called polyphenols. Elenolic acid is naturally produced during the maturation process of olive from breaking down oleuropein , the most abundant polyphenolic compound in olive and olive leaf extract-based dietary supplement.” “We have been studying this compound because it has never been investigated, as to the best of my knowledge, whether it exerts beneficial actions related to health or disease states such as diabetes,” he added.

10.7% obesity reduction with elenolic acid When obese mice with diabetes were given a dose of oral elenolic acid, scientists reported significant improvements in their overall metabolic health compared to the obese control mice. After four to five weeks of receiving elenolic acid, researchers found that obese mice with diabetes experienced a 10.7% reduction in obesity. “This is a healthy effect of elenolic acid as it also increased muscle weight, reversed diet-induced fatty liver disease, and improved liver function,” Liu said. “Fundamentally, oral intake of elenolic acid once a day led to increased secretion of some metabolic hormones from the gut, called GLP-1, PYY, and GIP , which may work together to restrict access calorie intake during feeding.”

Elenolic acid improves blood sugar levels, insulin sensitivity Additionally, the blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity of the obese mice given elenolic acid were comparable to healthy-weight mice within four to five weeks of treatment. Liu said this finding is significant for two main reasons. “One, the finding that elenolic acid improved blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity to the point where they became similar to those of healthy lean mice indicates that it is an effective compound for rectifying the key defects leading to overt diabetes,” he detailed. “Two, the results suggest that elenolic acid could potentially be developed into a treatment for humans with obesity, insulin resistance, and diabetes. If it works similarly in humans, it could offer a new, natural way to manage these conditions.” “Our next steps for this research are one, to unravel how this compound is able to effectively manage blood sugar control as well as obesity,” Liu continued. “The key point to address this question is to figure out how it controls food intake. Two, to test the combination therapy with metformin, a first-line anti-diabetic drug, as our preliminary study (shows) that (the) administration of both agents works much better than either one alone. We just received a four-year NIH grant to support these studies,” he explained.

Human studies still needed After reviewing this study, Mir Ali, MD, a board certified bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, told MNT he found the findings interesting. “It’s been known that there are certain compounds in foods that are helpful for lots of conditions like diabetes, obesity, (and) high blood pressure,” Ali continued. “The thing is trying to identify these and apply them to humans. These studies were done in mice that were genetically selected to have diabetes or obesity, so things are obviously going to be different in humans. So the next step would be to try to apply this to human studies.” Ali said it is important for researchers to continue to find new ways of treating obesity and diabetes because at least right now there’s no one perfect way to treat every patient. “Everybody responds differently to medications, everybody’s genetic makeup is different, so the more options we have to help people, the better,” he added. “And one day they may find the key that may make it applicable to a larger number of people.”