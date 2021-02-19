Share on Pinterest poba/Getty Images

Neanderthals were a different species of archaic human who lived in Europe and Asia. They became extinct around 40,000 years ago, although 2% of the DNA of people living in Europe and Asia derives from Neanderthals.

Previous research discovered that if a person has a specific Neanderthal gene, they have a higher risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

In a new study, researchers found another Neanderthal gene with the opposite effect, which may offer protection against severe COVID-19.

Half of all people outside of Africa possess this protective gene, which reduces their need for intensive care for COVID-19 by 20%.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers worldwide have worked tirelessly to uncover how SARS-CoV-2 interacts with the body and why some people with COVID-19 remain virtually unaffected while others have severe, life threatening symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidance indicates that early in the pandemic, data from a Chinese study of over 44,000 people with the condition showed the disease ranged in severity from mild to critical.

Of these people, researchers found:

81% had mild to moderate symptoms

14% presented with severe symptoms

5% experienced critical illness

Factors that increase the risk of severe disease became apparent soon after the pandemic began.

Besides advanced age, other risk factors for severe COVID-19 include underlying health conditions, including cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. However, these factors fail to explain why some individuals with COVID-19 hardly notice a symptom, while others end up in the hospital critical care unit with severe illness.

Genes may help explain this phenomenon.

A study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine identified two gene regions associated with severe COVID-19 — one located on chromosome 3, which contains six genes, and the other on chromosome 9 that determines ABO blood groups.