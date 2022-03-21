Share on Pinterest The use of leaded gasoline in motor vehicles was phased out in the U.S., starting in the 1970s. Tomasz Pietryszek/Getty Images

Exposure to car exhaust from leaded gas during childhood took a collective 824 million IQ points away from more than 170 million U.S. adults alive today, a study has found.

The researchers estimate that childhood lead exposure has, on average, led to a reduction of 2.6 IQ points per person as of 2015.

The research also found that non-Hispanic Black people, individuals with a lower family income-to-poverty-ratio, and those with an older housing age were likely to have higher levels of lead in their blood.

Back in the 1920s, engineers began adding lead to gasoline to reduce engine knocking.

Almost immediately, researchers raised concerns about the health impacts of the gas additive, but it was not until 1973 that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued its first call for manufacturers to begin a gradual reduction of the amount of lead in gasoline.

Around that same time, car manufacturers began building vehicles with catalytic converters, which reduced pollution and required unleaded fuel.

By 1995, according to the EPA, leaded fuel only accounted for 0.6% of total gasoline sales. The EPA put the final nail in the coffin for gas with lead in 1996 by officially banning its use in on-road vehicles.

Public health officials are well aware that lead poisoning causes severe health problems. It can, according to the EPA, adversely affect the nervous, reproductive, and cardiovascular systems, alongside others.

Infants and young children are especially sensitive to lead exposure. Among this population, exposure may cause behavioral problems, learning deficits, impaired growth, and lowered IQ.

In a new study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers determined the lifelong burden of exposure to car exhaust from leaded gas that every U.S. adult alive in 2015 is now likely to carry.

Dr. Michael McFarland, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology at Florida State University (FSU), wrote the paper along with Matt Hauer, an assistant professor of sociology at FSU, and Aaron Reuben, a doctoral student in clinical psychology at Duke University.

The goal of the study, Dr. McFarland explained in an email to Medical News Today, was “to ascertain exactly how much damage was done.”

In addition to causing cognitive and IQ deficits, the study authors point out that exposure to lead can cause problems with emotional regulation and have physical effects, such as producing deficits in fine motor skills.

“These deficits largely persist across time and, in some cases, worsen and are now hypothesized to put individuals at risk for difficult-to-treat chronic and age-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease and dementia,” they write in the paper.

Dr. McFarland, who studies health disparities, developed an interest in leaded gasoline while reading the book What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City about the water crisis in Flint, MI.

“It included one chapter on the history of leaded gasoline,” Dr. McFarland wrote to MNT. “[I]t showed approximately 90% of kids had elevated levels [of lead] from 1976–1980. I hadn’t studied the history of lead in the [U.S.], so this was quite shocking.”

As he began to look at the subject, Dr. McFarland discovered that researchers had dedicated an insufficient amount of study to the topic.

“I checked the research and found that we had no idea how many young children had been exposed to adverse lead levels,” he said.