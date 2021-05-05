Share on Pinterest Researchers devise a new approach to regaining movement after stroke. PM Images/Getty Images Strokes often leave people with reduced arm function, which is difficult to regain.

While physical therapy may help, full recovery is elusive and becomes even less achievable the more time passes after a stroke.

A new study documents what could be a breakthrough: Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) combined with physical therapy produces significant improvement even years following a stroke. In the United States, someone will have a stroke every 40 seconds . This adds up to about 795,000 cases each year. While the mortality rate from strokes is high — a person dies of stroke every 4 minutes — many people survive but with lasting damage. About 80% of people who had a stroke lose some arm function. Although post-stroke physical rehabilitation can help, for most people, its benefit is limited, and progress often slows and eventually stops. A new study reports that a combination of VNS and rehabilitation can produce a significant improvement in arm function even years after a stroke. Dr. Charles Yu Liu of the USC Neurorestoration Center of Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles and the study’s lead neurosurgeon, said, “This is incredibly exciting news for everyone involved in stroke rehabilitation and functional restoration and represents a unique intersection between neurosurgery and neurorehabilitation.” He added, “These study results are the first of their kind and open up new possibilities for stroke patients, allowing them to reclaim more arm function even years after having a stroke.” The research is published in The Lancet.

The vagus nerve “Vagus” is Latin for “wandering,” and it aptly describes the cranial nerve that runs all the way from the brain stem down to the colon. The vagus nerve is a sensory nerve, but it is also involved in motor function. Electrical stimulation of the vagus nerve is a common treatment for epilepsy. The value of VNS in the treatment of depression is also being explored . In VNS, surgeons implant in the chest a pacemaker-like electrical pulse generator with a wire connected to the left vagus nerve. The generator stimulates the nerve with pulses of electric current, pausing periodically to let the nerve rest. The current passes through the vagus nerve to the brain.

Real and sham VNS The USC team’s multi-clinical, international research involved 108 participants, each of whom was experiencing moderate to severe arm weakness over a period of 9 months to 10 years after a stroke event. The study was randomized and triple-blind. The researchers surgically implanted VNS devices in all participants. Of them, 53 received VNS treatment designed to stimulate the organizational potential of the brain. For the remaining 55 participants, the implanted device was never activated — it served as a placebo for this control group. After implantation and either actual or sham VNS, all individuals were given 6 weeks of in-clinic physical therapy aimed at regaining arm function. This intensive therapy included six types of tasks: gross movement

reaching and grasping

simulated eating tasks

flipping objects

opening and closing containers

inserting objects After the 6 weeks, people continued working on arm function with prescribed daily home exercises.