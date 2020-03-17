Research reveals that a small network of neurons continuously adjusts our breathing. Share on Pinterest New research finds that a small network of neurons is responsible for creating a unique rhythm for each breath that we take. There is arguably nothing more important a person has to do than breathe. Breathing occurs most of the time without us having to think about it, and a good thing, too — it keeps us alive. One might expect that some sort of powerful neurological clock regulates our breathing. However, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have found that it is not so simple. Behind our breathing is a mechanism that is considerably more improvisational than experts previously suspected. For every single breath, the neurons responsible fire off in unsynchronized chaos before ultimately coalescing into a single cohesive signal that prompts motorneurons to produce an inhalation. The study appears in the journal Neuron.

Like a choir “We were surprised to learn that how our brain cells work together to generate breathing rhythm is different every time we take a breath,” says senior author Jack Feldman. The surprisingly complicated interaction and negotiation that precedes each breath reminds first author Sufyan Ashhad of a choir: “It’s like each neuron is clearing its throat and rehearsing its tune off-key, so their collective sound does not make sense. As the neurons interact, though, they quickly synchronize to sing in tune, transforming their individual solos from cacophony into harmony.” “Each breath,” says Feldman, “is like a new song with the same beat.” Feldman’s previous research had identified a small network of neurons, which he named the preBötzinger Complex, as the regulator of our breathing. In identifying the neurons, however, he found himself confronted with a riddle that his new research seeks to solve: The activity in the Complex was at a curiously low level and yet, somehow powerful enough to handle the generation of breathing rhythm. The revelation in the new research is that it is the sum of the Complex’s neurons — when they finally become organized and fire together — that provides a signal sufficient to generate an inhalation. Says Feldman, “Given the reliability of breathing, we were stunned to discover that how these neurons move to synchronize and generate rhythm is different in every breathing cycle.”