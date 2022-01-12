Share on Pinterest A recent discovery may help determine whether antidepressants are working. David-Prado/Getty Images

A new study zeroes in on a quick, objective way to diagnose depression and measure the effectiveness of antidepressants for individuals.

It involves the identification of a biomarker that corresponds to the presence or absence of depression.

The discovery has to do with the trapping of a key protein inside lipid rafts that typically occurs when a person has depression.

A biomarker, short for “biological marker,” is an objectively measurable biological characteristic that can be associated with a medical condition. A reliable biomarker can be invaluable when a disease presents with no externally measurable objective symptoms.

A new study has identified a biomarker for depression that could help physicians diagnose the condition and assess the effectiveness of antidepressants.

The study’s authors write:

“Given the substantial medical, economic, and social costs involved with MDD [major depressive disorder], there is a clear need for a practical and quantitative method to differentiate and optimize treatment options as early as possible.”

Dr. Mark Rasenick, a distinguished professor of physiology, biophysics, and psychiatry at the University of Illinois Chicago, led the research. Dr. Rasenick told Medical News Today:

“The important thing is that our preliminary results have identified a ‘fellow traveler’ for depression and antidepressant response that is adaptable to high throughput screening.” He noted: “A biomarker need not be part of the disease mechanism of etiology. In fact, in the case of depression, there may be more than one.”

Dr. Dean Frederick MacKinnon, who is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins and was not involved in this study, described to MNT his reaction to the study:

“I thought, that’s the holy grail: to find some biological mechanism for depression. Ultimately, the important thing is if they can find anything that helps to explain depression at a biological level because right now, we have very little to go with.”