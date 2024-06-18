Share on Pinterest Researchers say a new blood test may be able to detect the development of Parkinson’s disease. MaaHoo/Stocksy

Researchers are developing a new blood test that they say could detect Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before the onset of symptoms.

The potential test was developed using artificial intelligence.

The research team said they correctly diagnosed 16 people in the study who went on to develop Parkinson’s disease.

A new blood test might be able to identify Parkinson’s disease years before symptoms show up, according to new research completed at University College London and University Medical Center Goettingen.

The study was published today in the journal Nature Communcations.

In it, researchers described how they developed a blood test that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect Parkinson’s disease about seven years before onset.

They analyzed blood samples from 72 study participants with Rapid Eye Movement Behavior Disorder (iRBD). People with this disorder physically act out their dreams without knowing they are doing so. About 75% to 80% of people with iRBD will develop a synucleinopathy – a brain disorder caused by the abnormal buildup of a protein called alpha-synuclein.

The scientists used a machine-learning tool and identified 79% of the people with iRBD as having the same profile as someone with Parkinson’s disease. The AI program analyzed eight blood-based biomarkers altered in people with Parkinson’s.

The research team said they correctly predicted that 16 people in the study would go on to develop Parkinson’s. They were able to do so seven years before the onset of symptoms.

The scientists continued to follow up with the 16 people identified with Parkinson’s to verify the accuracy of the test further.

“The development of a biomarker test for early detection of Parkinson’s disease is a potentially transformative advancement,” said Dr. Daniel Truong, a neurologist and medical director of the Truong Neuroscience Institute at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California and editor in chief of the Journal of Clinical Parkinsonism and Related Disorders. “It could change the landscape of diagnosis, treatment, and research in neurodegenerative diseases.”

“While the promise is substantial, careful validation, ethical considerations, and thoughtful integration into clinical practice will be essential to realize its benefits,” Truong, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “If successfully implemented, this test could lead to earlier and more effective interventions, ultimately improving the lives of millions of individuals at risk for or living with Parkinson’s disease.”