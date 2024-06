Share on Pinterest Researchers say a new blood test may be able to detect the development of Parkinson’s disease. MaaHoo/Stocksy Researchers are developing a new blood test that they say could detect Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before the onset of symptoms.

The potential test was developed using artificial intelligence.

The research team said they correctly diagnosed 16 people in the study who went on to develop Parkinson’s disease. A new blood test might be able to identify Parkinson’s disease years before symptoms show up, according to new research completed at University College London and University Medical Center Goettingen. The study was published today in the journal Nature Communcations. In it, researchers described how they developed a blood test that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect Parkinson’s disease about seven years before onset. They analyzed blood samples from 72 study participants with Rapid Eye Movement Behavior Disorder (iRBD). People with this disorder physically act out their dreams without knowing they are doing so. About 75% to 80% of people with iRBD will develop a synucleinopathy – a brain disorder caused by the abnormal buildup of a protein called alpha-synuclein. The scientists used a machine-learning tool and identified 79% of the people with iRBD as having the same profile as someone with Parkinson’s disease. The AI program analyzed eight blood-based biomarkers altered in people with Parkinson’s. The research team said they correctly predicted that 16 people in the study would go on to develop Parkinson’s. They were able to do so seven years before the onset of symptoms. The scientists continued to follow up with the 16 people identified with Parkinson’s to verify the accuracy of the test further. “The development of a biomarker test for early detection of Parkinson’s disease is a potentially transformative advancement,” said Dr. Daniel Truong, a neurologist and medical director of the Truong Neuroscience Institute at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California and editor in chief of the Journal of Clinical Parkinsonism and Related Disorders. “It could change the landscape of diagnosis, treatment, and research in neurodegenerative diseases.” “While the promise is substantial, careful validation, ethical considerations, and thoughtful integration into clinical practice will be essential to realize its benefits,” Truong, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “If successfully implemented, this test could lead to earlier and more effective interventions, ultimately improving the lives of millions of individuals at risk for or living with Parkinson’s disease.”

How a blood test for Parkinson’s disease could help In a press release, Dr. Michael Bartl, a study co-first author in the Department of Neurology at the University Medical Center Goettingen and Paracelsus-Elena-Klinik Kassel said that “by determining eight proteins in the blood, we can identify potential Parkinson’s patients several years in advance.” “This means that drug therapies could potentially be given at an earlier stage, which could possibly slow down disease progression or even prevent it from occurring,” he added. “We have not only developed a test but can diagnose the disease based on markers that are directly linked to processes such as inflammation and degradation of non-functional proteins,” Bartl noted. “So these markers represent possible targets for new drug treatments.” David Dexter, the director of research at Parkinson’s UK, indicated in a press release that this research is a major step forward in finding a diagnostic test for Parkinson’s and hopes that with more work, the test could distinguish between Parkinson’s and diseases with similarities, such as multiple systems atrophy or dementia with Lewy bodies.