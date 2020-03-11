New, preliminary research suggests that people who have a SARS-CoV-2 infection are more likely to pass the virus on during the first week after contracting it.

Since January, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency , international experts have kept on researching the virus.

The main goal is to learn enough about SARS-CoV-2 to allow specialists to develop the most effective preventive and containment strategies.

While many unknowns remain, research about the new coronavirus has been progressing fast.

One of the most recent studies — conducted by researchers from the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology in Munich, the Klinikum München-Schwabing, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and University Hospital LMU Munich, all in Germany — claims to have found out when the virus is at its most infectious.

The new study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, meaning that external specialists have not yet examined it for quality and accuracy.

However, its authors have made a preprint of the research paper available online. The paper’s first author is Roman Wölfel, Ph.D., from the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology.