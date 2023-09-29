Share on Pinterest Scientists are working on drugs that can mimic the health benefits of exercise. Hernandez & Sorokina/Stocksy

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in developing medications that can mimic the health benefits of exercise.

Their study revolves around a substance named SLU-PP-332, which has demonstrated potential in treating obesity and metabolic syndrome by activating beneficial processes in the body, similar to those triggered by physical activity.

Tested in mice, the drug not only increased energy levels, but also reduced fat accumulation, and improved insulin sensitivity, which could pave the way for new treatment avenues in humans.

Engaging in exercise makes our bodies healthier and helps lower the risk of dying early from any causes.

Scientists have been studying medicines that can mimic the effects of exercise and might help treat various illnesses, including obesity and a group of conditions called metabolic syndrome.

In new research, published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, researchers demonstrated how a substance called SLU-PP-332 acts like a switch that turns on certain beneficial processes in the body, much like what happens when we exercise.

SLU-PP-332 is an estrogen receptor-related (ERR) agonist.

An ERR is a type of receptor that closely resembles receptors that bind estrogen, but has no known ligand (binding partner) in the body. Think of it as a special kind of lock.

An agonist is something that activates or turns on a receptor when it binds to it. So, an agonist is like a key that fits into a lock and turns it on.

The researchers decided to test this substance on mice that were either obese due to their diet or had a genetic condition called ob/ob, which makes them very overweight.

The scientists gave SLU-PP-332 to these mice and studied its effects on their metabolism, which is how the body uses food for energy and other processes.