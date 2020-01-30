A new drug, which researchers will soon start testing in humans, could help doctors diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS) — and identify the stage of its progression — with more accuracy. Share on Pinterest Soon, doctors may be able to diagnose MS much more accurately, thanks to an innovative drug. MS is a currently incurable condition that affects the central nervous system. Its symptoms, which can include muscle stiffness, uncontrolled movements, and problems with balance, among other issues, can become disabling. While it is unclear just how many people live with MS, estimates from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke suggest that around 250,000–350,000 individuals in the United States alone have a diagnosis of this condition. Despite the fact that MS affects so many people in the U.S. and elsewhere and that it can lead to disability and decreased quality of life, doctors often encounter difficulties in diagnosing it and pinpointing the extent to which it has affected the nervous system. Soon, however, this situation could change, thanks to a new diagnostic drug developed by researchers from Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, OH.

Goal: to ‘unambiguously’ diagnose MS The team, co-led by Prof. Yanming Wang, created a drug — “Myeliviz” — that can bind to myelin, the coating that protects nerves, helping them function correctly. In MS, myelin becomes damaged. As a result, the nerves also sustain some damage and stop working effectively, leading to the various symptoms of the condition. Prof. Wang and his colleagues believe that, after administering Myeliviz, they will be able to use a PET scanner to track the drug’s presence in the nerves and establish accurate images of the damage to the myelin and the nerves within. The researchers have now announced that they have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start clinical trials in humans and test the effectiveness of Myeliviz as a tool for diagnosing MS. They also explain that they have received funding — a $1.7 million grant —from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support these upcoming clinical trials. “Myelin has never been directly imaged before,” Prof. Wang points out. “Our technique is the first to do so, and we are hopeful that this will provide earlier and more accurate diagnosis of MS,” he adds.