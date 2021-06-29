Share on Pinterest Laboratory studies give promising results for a new type of cancer drug. Solskin/Getty Images

People who inherit a mutated BRCA gene have an increased risk of some types of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancer.

In laboratory-based experiments using animals and organoids, a new class of drug that prevents the repair of damaged DNA killed cancer cells that had BRCA mutations. Importantly, healthy cells were unharmed.

The drugs also killed cells that had become resistant to an existing type of anticancer therapy.

The next step will be to test the new drugs on humans in clinical trials.

The molecular blueprint of life, DNA, is vulnerable to damage that can scramble the vital information that it encodes.

If a cell fails to repair these genetic errors as they occur, the mutations eventually cause its death. Occasionally, however, mutations can facilitate the uncontrolled cell replication that is cancer.

One of the inbuilt DNA repair mechanisms that human cells use to fix errors is overseen by two genes, called BRCA1 and BRCA2.

If a person inherits a mutated copy of either gene, their impaired ability to repair DNA can lead to cancer, including certain types of breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancer.

In the mid-1990s, scientists discovered that they could kill these cancers with drugs called poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, which switch off another DNA repair mechanism.

The research revealed that while a persistent, low rate of uncorrected DNA errors can eventually cause cancer, a high rate of uncorrected errors — as a result two or more impaired repair mechanisms — quickly kills the cells.

As a result, PARP inhibitors have proved to be effective. However, cancerous cells can develop resistance to them in the course of treatment.

Another problem is that when the drugs are combined with chemotherapy, the resulting side effects limit the dosages that people can tolerate.