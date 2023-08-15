Share on Pinterest Could a new vaccine targeting the Epstein-Barr virus help prevent MS and various cancers? Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

Researchers developed a vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which is linked to a 32-fold higher risk of multiple sclerosis (MS).

They found that the vaccine induced a strong immune against EBV that lasted seven months in mice.

Further tests are needed to know how these findings may apply to humans.

A groundbreaking new vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus may pave the way for better preventive and treatment options for conditions such as multiple sclerosis and various cancers.

The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a member of the herpes family of viruses. Around 95% of the world’s adult population is thought to carry the virus.

It is usually contracted during childhood and lays dormant in B cells over the lifespan. B cells are immune cells key for producing antibody responses to other infections.

EBV is usually transmitted through saliva. Soon after contracting it, patients are typically asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. While most are unaffected by the virus, it develops into symptomatic infectious mononucleosis (IM) , also known as glandular fever, in some patients.

IM is a major risk factor for EBV-related conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and Hodgkin lymphoma. Highlighting this risk, a recent study found that, compared to other viruses, those who had contracted EBV were 32 times more likely to develop MS.

EBV is also linked to lymphoid and epithelial cancers, with around 1.5% of all human cancer cases worldwide being linked to the virus.

There are currently no medical interventions available for EBV. Developing such interventions could reduce rates of EBV-related conditions, including MS, Hodgkin lymphoma, and various cancers.

Recently, researchers developed a vaccine that can generate immunity against EBV in mice for seven months.

“The study offers a potential mechanism to address EBV reactivation which could offer hope in illnesses where this is thought could be part of the disease process,” Dr. Thomas Gut, Associate Chair of Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.