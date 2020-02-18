Recent research in mouse models suggests that a new molecule might be able to tap into key neurochemical mechanisms and help treat Parkinson’s disease.

Research into treatments for Parkinson's disease presses on, exploring the potential of a newly discovered compound.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, degenerative condition that affects the central nervous system.

Usually, its most prominent symptoms involve movement — they can include involuntary limb tremors, rigidity, and slowness of movement.

2016 estimates suggest that around 6.1 million people throughout the world live with this condition, which, as of yet, has no cure.

Specialists continue to be on the lookout for promising therapies, to which end they are continually testing newly developed chemical compounds.

In a new study, researchers from the University of Helsinki, in Finland, have homed in on a molecule, called BT13, which they believe has potential as a therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease.

The team presents the results of their research — conducted in vitro and in vivo, in mouse models — in a study paper featured in the journal Movement Disorders .

“People with Parkinson’s desperately need a new treatment that can stop the condition in its tracks, instead of just masking the symptoms,” emphasizes Prof. David Dexter, deputy director of research at Parkinson’s UK, a United Kingdom-based research and support charity.

The charity awarded a grant to partly fund the efforts of the scientists investigating the potential of BT13 in Parkinson’s therapy.