A new treatment for locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC) has proved successful enough to avoid surgery and reduce the risk of recurrence, according to a new study.

Total neaoadjuvant treatment (TNT) involves bouts of short-course radiotherapy followed by different rounds of chemotherapy.

Researchers in Sweden found that the treatment reduced the existence of tumors by twice the amount as previous approaches.

The treatment could reduce the need for complicated bowel surgery and the subsequent complications that ensue.

A new treatment for locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC) has proved successful enough to avoid surgery and reduce the risk of recurrence, according to a new study conducted at Uppsala University in Sweden and published in eClinicalMedicine .

Total neoadjuvant treatment (TNT) involves bouts of short-course radiotherapy followed by different rounds of chemotherapy.

The researchers followed 273 patients with high risk LARC at 16 hospitals from July 2016 to June 2020, and another 189 patients at 18 hospitals (including the original 16) during the same period. The patients received TNT and researchers found that the rates of tumor disappearance doubled from previous treatment regimens (from 14% to 28%), but also that there was no increase in the rate of recurrence.

Sweden, which has a population of about 10.5 million people, has about 2,000 people diagnosed with rectal cancer every year, and one-third of those have a high risk of recurrence.

Initial treatment for rectal cancer is often more than a month of radiotherapy or a combination of radiotherapy and concurrent chemotherapy. Surgery involves removing part of the patient’s bowel, which creates problems with bowel control and the need to install a stoma.

Dr. Bengt Glimelius, lead author of the study and professor of oncology at Uppsala University and a senior consultant at Uppsala University Hospital in Sweden, said in a press release that TNT’s ability to attack tumors directly can provide relief from the invasive surgery and subsequent side effects.

“If the tumor disappears completely during treatment, surgery is not required. This means that the rectum is preserved and the need for a stoma and a new rectum is eliminated,” Dr. Glimelius said.

“When part of the rectum is surgically removed, the new rectum does not quite understand that it should be able to refrain from frequently sending a signal to the brain that you need to use the toilet,” he explained.