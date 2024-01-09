Share on Pinterest Researchers have identified 15 modifiable risk factors that contribute to developing early-onset dementia before age 65. Raffaello Ferrari/Getty Images Young-onset dementia, also known as early-onset dementia, occurs when a person younger than 65 develops dementia.

Researchers based in England and the Netherlands collaborated on a cohort study about young-onset dementia and focused on risk factors that could contribute to developing the disease.

The scientists learned that 15 risk factors contribute to developing young-onset dementia, including diabetes, alcohol abuse disorder, and social isolation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 6 million adults age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of dementia, which is about 1 out of every 10 adults in this age bracket. Many scientists prioritize dementia research, which includes finding medications to slow disease progression and learning more about changes people can make to reduce symptoms. Researchers from the University of Exeter in England and Maastricht University in the Netherlands worked together to study young-onset dementia. They focused their research on identifying risk factors for young-onset dementia and whether targeting these risk factors could reduce the risk of developing early dementia. The research was recently published in JAMA Neurology .

How common is early onset dementia? Alzheimer’s Disease International projects dementia cases to increase from 55 million people worldwide in 2020 to 139 million people by 2050. With such a staggering estimate, finding ways to identify factors that contribute to developing the disease is of utmost importance. While young-onset dementia is rare, the CDC reports that young-onset Alzheimer’s disease still affects around 200,000 people in the United States. The researchers say that since most of the research into young-onset dementia focuses on genetics, they wanted to look more into how modifiable risk factors affect this form of dementia. Some modifiable risk factors include smoking, mental health, and alcohol intake. The researchers used data from the U.K. Biobank for the study; the U.K. Biobank has nearly a half million participants who provide their genetic and other medical data. The purpose of the U.K. Biobank is to study health issues and make improvements in public health. The scientists in the current project used data from nearly 356,000 participants who met the inclusion guidelines of being under age 65 and not having any form of dementia. Women comprised just over half (55.3%) of the participant pool. The participants for U.K. Biobank underwent their initial assessments between 2006 and 2010 and followed up over the years, with the last follow-up in March of 2021. Some information collected from the participants includes: biological samples

socioeconomic status

education

alcohol or drug use

psychiatric data

environmental exposure to toxins

general health information After gathering information about the participants, the researchers analyzed the data to see whether there was an uptick in the incidence of young-onset dementia in people exposed to certain risk factors.

New risk factors linked to early-onset dementia Throughout the follow-up period, 485 people developed young-onset dementia. The researchers identified 39 risk factors, and after careful analysis, determined that 15 of these risk factors increased the risk of young-onset dementia. Some of the newly-identified risk factors include: lower level of education

alcohol use disorder

social isolation

vitamin D deficiency

high C-reactive protein level

depression

stroke

diabetes “While further exploration of these risk factors is necessary to identify potential underlying mechanisms, addressing these modifiable factors may prove effective in mitigating the risk of developing [young onset dementia] and can be readily integrated in current dementia prevention initiatives,” the authors wrote. The study findings show that staying on top of both mental and physical health is important, especially during mid-life. Further, many risk factors are things people can take action on, such as expanding their social activities or asking their healthcare team to assess their vitamin D levels.