A new study finds a significant correlation between the use of semaglutide drugs such as Ozempic, antidepressant, or benzodiazepine use, and suicidal ideation.

No such link was found between liraglutide GLP-1 drugs and suicidal ideation.

National health authorities have so far found no connection between GLP-1 medications and suicidal thoughts, but research is continuing.

A new study adds to the conversation regarding the possible effect of GLP-1 diabetes/weight loss drugs on suicide ideation, although its message is a subtle one.

The study finds a disproportionality in the number of people who take semaglutide-based GLP-1 drugs and antidepressants or benzodiazepines and who report suicidal ideation.

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist medications were originally developed to help people with diabetes maintain blood sugar levels and a healthy weight. They have since become popular as weight loss drugs, with Wegovy officially being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this use, as well as Zepbound (tirzepatide) receiving approval from the FDA for weight management in November 2023.

Many of these drugs are based on semaglutide, which was first made available to patients in 2017. These include Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus, all manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

Among the early GLP-1 drugs still in use is liraglutide. Drugs based on liraglutide include Saxenda and Victoza.

The researchers found no indication of increased suicidal ideation in people who took liraglutide GLP-1 drugs alongside antidepressants.

Experts’ concerns regarding GLP-1 drugs and suicidal ideation stem from three patients reported in Iceland, and 201 similar reports received by the FDA. Since that time, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the FDA have investigated the issue. On January 11, 2024, the FDA released a statement saying it had found no connection between the drugs and suicidal thoughts. In April 2024, EMA did the same.

In fact, in January 2024, the U.S. National Institutes of Health reported on a study finding people on GLP-1 drugs had less suicidal ideation than other people.

What is unusual about the new study, and what it adds to the discussion, is that it found a disproportionality “signal” specifically among people who were taking both semaglutide medications and antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

In arriving at their findings, the authors of the new study analyzed the World Health Organization’s global database of adverse drug reactions that were suspected to be attributable to semaglutide or liraglutide.