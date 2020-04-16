A new study looking at the data of people who tested positive for COVID-19 backs up recent claims that the loss of the senses of smell and taste can be a symptom of the disease.

Earlier this month, preliminary findings in a preprint started making headlines because they suggested that the list of possible COVID-19 symptoms should include the loss of smell and taste.

That study assessed symptoms in 579 people who reported having tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,123 who reported having tested negative.

It found that 59% of those with COVID-19 said that they experienced the loss of smell and taste.

However, experts commenting on the study noted that more work was necessary to confirm that these sensory impairments could be a sign of COVID-19.

For example, according to Jane Parker, Ph.D., who is an associate professor in flavor chemistry at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, “[t]his paper shows good preliminary (non-peer-reviewed) evidence that loss of smell and taste is likely to be a symptom of COVID-19, but its role as an early warning signal has not been confirmed.”