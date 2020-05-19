A recent study shows that a significant number of people who develop coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) may experience serious cardiovascular complications. Moreover, some possible treatments of the respiratory disease could end up harming cardiovascular health.

As they assessed data from people who received medical care for COVID-19, researchers recently started paying attention to the relationship between the disease and cardiovascular symptoms.

In April, the journal Radiology published several studies showing a link between COVID-19 deaths and the occurrence of blood clots that impair circulation, an issue that increases the risk of life threatening medical events.

Meanwhile, a review of available evidence indicates that COVID-19 is sometimes associated with serious cardiovascular outcomes, including heart failure and heart attacks, as well as blood clots.

“In writing this article, we hope to increase emergency physicians’ knowledge and awareness of this new pathogen and its impact on the cardiovascular system,” says a co-author of the review, Dr. William Brady, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, in Charlottesville.

He adds: “As we encounter more and more patients with COVID-19-related illness, we are increasing our understanding of its impact on the body in general and the cardiovascular system in particular. The rate of learning on this area is amazingly rapid. Information continues to change weekly, if not daily.”