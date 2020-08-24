A study explores the benefits of meditation-relaxation therapy for people with narcolepsy who experience sleep paralysis. Share on Pinterest Meditation-relaxation therapy may help people who experience sleep paralysis. A new study in the journal Frontiers in Neurology reports that around 20% of people worldwide experience sleep paralysis. As the lead study authors explain, finding oneself mentally awake as the body’s voluntary muscles remain asleep can be a terrifying experience; sleep paralysis can bring with it a range of hypnagogic hallucinations. “I know firsthand how terrifying sleep paralysis can be, having experienced it many times myself,” says first study author Baland Jalal, from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. “But for some people,” adds Jalal, “the fear that it can instill in them can be extremely unpleasant, and going to bed, which should be a relaxing experience, can become fraught with terror.” Jalal’s research is a small-scale pilot study exploring the efficacy of meditation-relaxation therapy as a treatment for sleep paralysis in people with narcolepsy. This is a condition that sleep paralysis sometimes accompanies. Meditation-relaxation therapy produced a 50% reduction in the number of days on which the study participants experienced sleep paralysis.

Sleep paralysis Normally, our voluntary muscles remain immobilized during sleep, leaving us free to dream of physical activities without injuring ourselves in reality. Every 90 minutes or so, we move between rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and non-REM sleep. During both stages, the body remains relaxed. The eyes move during REM, which is the state in which dreams occur. When something interrupts REM and the body remains asleep, sleep paralysis can occur. It is not clear exactly what causes sleep paralysis. According to Jalal and colleagues, it is associated with sleep disruption, which is a common side effect of narcolepsy, and is common in people with psychiatric conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder. The hallucinations that accompany sleep paralysis fall broadly into three categories: a dangerous intruder or ominous presence nearby

difficulty breathing, perhaps due to an imagined assault

vestibular-motor sensations, such as falling, flying, or leaving the body As the new study points out, “Supernatural interpretations of [sleep paralysis] are found worldwide and often reflect the cultural background of the population in question.” Because of this, many people have interpreted sleep paralysis as an abduction by aliens or a visit from ghosts or demons.

Meditation-relaxation therapy As part of meditation-relaxation therapy, the scientists suggest taking the following actions during a sleep paralysis event: reappraising the meaning of the attack — that is, reminding oneself that what is occurring is non-dangerous, temporary, and common, and that any perceived hallucinations are nothing more than a continuation of dreaming

distancing oneself emotionally and psychologically — that is, reassuring oneself that there is no reason for fear, and that fear and worry may only extend the experience

trying inward-focused-attention meditation — that is, shifting one’s focus to a positive topic such as a happy memory

relaxing the muscles — that is, consciously trying to relax one’s muscles without attempting movement or making an effort to deliberately control breathing