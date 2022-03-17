The study, which appears in the journal Cancer Research Communications , offers hope that Omomyc may also be effective in humans.

The oncoprotein MYC plays a role in promoting most human forms of cancer. Oncoproteins are produced by genes that promote cancer. Scientists have found that MYC encourages the proliferation of cancer cells and increases their survival.

While MYC’s role in the development of tumors is clear, scientists are split on whether MYC promotes metastasis — the spread of tumors to other parts of a person’s body.

Some scientists suggest MYC encourages this spread, while others indicate it inhibits the spread of tumors.

Consequently, the scientists behind the present study wanted to get more information to help resolve this debate.

Medical News Today spoke to Dr. Laura Soucek of the Vall D’hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain, and the study’s corresponding author.

“My laboratory has been focusing on MYC, a ‘most wanted’ target in cancer therapy, since its inception,” said Dr. Soucek.

“With this latest work, we aimed at shedding light on a controversial subject in MYC biology. In fact, while MYC had a well-established role in primary tumor progression, its role in metastasis was still not clear, since there were contrasting reports in the literature suggesting both a pro-metastatic and antimetastatic function for it, so that caution was recommended when using an MYC inhibitor in a metastatic setting.”

“Essentially, they were telling us that inhibiting MYC could well help in treating primary tumors but at the same time could promote new metastases. Since novel MYC inhibitors are finally reaching the clinic and are being tested in advanced metastatic patients, it was a priority for us and for the entire MYC biology field to clarify this risk.”