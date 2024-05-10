Share on Pinterest Researchers say a new endoscopic procedure may help people who are trying to lose weight through diet and exercise. wagnerokasaki/Getty Images Researchers say a new procedure that burns stomach lining may help decrease production of hunger hormone ghrelin.

Ghrelin levels are typically higher in people with obesity and rise when they lose weight.

There’s currently no pharmacologic way of reducing ghrelin. A new endoscopic procedure that involves a type of controlled burning of the stomach lining could reduce production of a hormone that triggers hunger. That’s according to a new study that details the possible new weight-loss treatment on the horizon with what researchers called an innovative endoscopic procedure that ablates (burns) the stomach lining to reduce production of ghrelin, a hormone that triggers hunger. Researchers say that change could decrease appetite and produce significant weight loss. The findings haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, but the results of the method’s first-in-human trial is scheduled to be presented at Digestive Disease Week 2024 later this month.

Details on endoscopic procedure to reduce ‘hunger hormone’ The clinical trial lasted six months and involved 10 female subjects considered to have obesity. The researchers said the trial resulted in a more than 7% loss of body weight and a reduction of more than 40% in fasting ghrelin levels. The participants reported through a validated questionnaire that their hunger was diminished by more than a third. The procedure also caused a 42% reduction in the subjects’ stomach capacity, according to a standard drink test. “Obesity is chronic, lifelong disease that is predicted to affect nearly half of the U.S. population by 2030,” said Dr. Christopher McGowan, the lead author and a gastroenterologist and medical director of True You Weight Loss, a doctor-owned clinic based in North Carolina, in a statement. “Its effect on overall health, quality of life, and global healthcare costs is massive, and we need as many treatment options as possible.” “This relatively brief, outpatient, non-surgical procedure can facilitate weight loss and significantly curb hunger, and it could be an additional option for patients who don’t want or aren’t eligible for anti-obesity medications, such as Wegovy and Ozempic, or bariatric surgery,” McGowan said.

How procedure works to burn stomach lining The researchers said the procedure – an endoscopic mucosal ablation – targets ghrelin, which is the primary hunger hormone controlling appetite. It does so by altering the stomach lining, where the hormone is produced. An endoscopist inserts fluid that protects underlying stomach tissues, then uses a tiny device to ablate – or burn – the mucosal lining of the stomach’s upper portion, known as the gastric fundus. The feeling of hunger originates in the gastric fundus when the chamber empties, leading to increased production of ghrelin. As the gastric fundus fills with food, hunger subsides and ghrelin production dips. Mucosal ablation reduces the number of ghrelin-producing cells. “Obesity and weight are very complex and regulated by multiple hormone pathways,” McGowan said. “This procedure alters one of these many pathways that make it difficult for people to lose weight and maintain weight loss.”

Ghrelin rises with weight loss The scientists said ghrelin levels are typically higher in people with obesity and rise when they lose weight, making it difficult to maintain weight loss. The only previous proven method of reducing ghrelin was to surgically remove, or bypass, the gastric fundus. The research team said there’s currently no pharmacologic way of reducing ghrelin. Anti-obesity medications, such as Wegovy and Ozempic, use a different hormonal pathway – GLP-1. McGowan said if the procedure proves to be effective over longer time periods in larger trials, it could complement endoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, a non-surgical weight-loss procedure that reduces the size of the stomach. It could also potentially be offered as a one-time procedure complementing or replacing other treatments. “This is just the beginning,” McGowan said. “The first question was whether we can endoscopically reduce hunger and ghrelin. The answer is: yes, we can.”