A person’s chronotype defines what time of the day a person is most active based on their sleeping patterns.

Previous research has examined how chronotypes may impact other areas of a person’s health.

A new study from researchers at Imperial College London reports that being a ‘night owl’ may be associated with better cognitive ability than being a ‘morning lark.’

For example, are you the type of person who wakes up early and is most active during the morning? Then your chronotype is popularly referred to as a “morning lark.”

If you get the most done at night and then sleep in late, you are considered a “night owl.”

Past studies have compared these two chronotypes to see how they compare in different areas of health, including physical activity levels and mental, metabolic , and cognitive health .

“Understanding the impact of sleep on brain function is essential because sleep is crucial for various aspects of our health,” Raha West,MBChB, MRCA, National Institute for Health and Care Research Doctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Surgery & Cancer at Imperial College London explained to Medical News Today.

“It plays a key role in cognitive function, memory consolidation, emotional balance, and overall mental well-being. Poor sleep quality or insufficient sleep has been linked to numerous health issues, such as increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases , cognitive decline, and daily functioning impairments,” she added.

West is the lead author of a new study recently published in the journal BMJ Public Health that found that getting between 7 and 9 hours of sleep each night was optimal for brain health.

The research team also found that people who identify as “night owls” may have better cognitive ability than “morning larks.”