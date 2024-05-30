Share on Pinterest Disrupted sleep with graphic nightmares, as well as hallucinations could be a sign of autoimmune disease flare-ups. Image credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images. Researchers from the University of Cambridge and King’s College London have found that an increase in nightmares and hallucinations, sometimes termed ‘daymares,’ may signal the early stages of autoimmune diseases like lupus.

Their new study surveyed and interviewed hundreds of patients and clinicians, revealing how these symptoms often precede disease flares.

Recognizing these early warning signs could improve patient care and prevent severe flare-ups by allowing for timely intervention. In a recent study, published in eClinicalMedicine , a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge and King’s College London, both in the United Kingdom, surveyed 676 individuals with lupus and 400 clinicians who provided care for people with this condition. They also conducted in-depth interviews with 69 individuals living with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases — including lupus — and 50 clinicians. Lupus is an autoimmune inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs, including the brain.

Disrupted sleep, nightmares a common symptom of lupus The study asked patients about the timing of 29 neurological and mental health symptoms, such as depression, hallucinations, and loss of balance. During interviews, the participants were also asked to list the typical order in which their symptoms appeared during a flare-up. One of the more common symptoms reported was disrupted dream sleep, experienced by three out of five individuals, with a third of them noting this symptom appeared more than a year before the onset of lupus. Just under one in four people reported experiencing hallucinations, but for 85% of them, this symptom did not manifest until around the onset of the disease or later. However, interviews revealed that three in five lupus patients and one in three individuals with other rheumatology-related conditions experienced increasingly disrupted dream sleep — typically vivid and distressing nightmares — just before their hallucinations began. Lead author Melanie Sloan, PhD, DPH, from the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Cambridge explained the key findings to Medical News Today. She told us that: “One of the most important findings is that these types of neuropsychiatric symptoms could be an early warning system that people’s autoimmune disease is about to flare. This included symptoms such as nightmares that aren’t on any diagnostic criteria or on many doctors radars, yet experienced by many patients with lupus and the other systemic rheumatic diseases.” “What we found was that there was a lot of similarity in the symptoms that each person experienced just before / at the start of their flare ups for each subsequent flare up they had,” Sloan highlighted.

‘Daymares’ less stigmatizing than ‘hallucinations’ These nightmares often involved scenarios of being attacked, trapped, crushed or falling. A participant from Ireland described their nightmares as horrific and graphic, involving scenes such as murders and people’s skin coming off. The study interviewers discovered that referring to hallucinations as “daymares” often triggered a “lightbulb” moment for patients, as they found this term to be less frightening and stigmatizing. A participant from England explained that the term “daymare” immediately made sense to them. They described it as not necessarily scary but similar to having a dream while being awake, such as sitting in the garden and seeing different things. Patients experiencing hallucinations were hesitant to discuss them, and many specialists had not previously considered a link between nightmares, hallucinations and disease flare-ups. “Patients often knew which was a ‘bad’ symptom for them that meant that their disease was about to flare [up], yet many of these symptoms are not discussed with doctors. Sometimes this is because patients and doctors don’t know that these mental health and neurological symptoms are a very common part of these autoimmune diseases, particularly with lupus, which is well known to impact the brain.” – Melanie Sloan, PhD, DPH “So the patients don’t think to mention that they have been having nightmares, or their hands go numb, or they feel dizzy, or they have a sudden change in mood, or any combination of the many possible symptoms, and the doctors don’t think to ask,” Sloan noted.

Why might autoimmune diseases cause nightmares, hallucinations? Sloan explained how, in some cases, “patients are reluctant to report mental health symptoms for fear of the stigma.” “A particular problem is that many patients with rheumatological and other chronic diseases have been misdiagnosed in the past with psychiatric or psychological problems, so these types of symptoms can be particularly hidden from doctors for fear that they will be misattributed again,” she pointed out. These incidents were later identified as early indicators of their autoimmune disease. Most specialists agreed to discuss these symptoms with their patients in the future, recognizing that identifying these early signs of flare-ups could serve as an “early warning system.” “We would strongly encourage patients and doctors to work together to see if there is a similar progression of symptoms for that patient in each flare-up. Then they both will be able to take action when the pattern starts again which should lead to earlier detection and therefore earlier treatment. Lupus in particular can cause organ damage, including the brain, and even death in some cases, so earlier detection is vital,” Sloan told us. Guy Leschziner, PhD, one of the study authors, a neurologist at Guys’ and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and author of The Secret World of Sleep, pointed out that “the mechanisms by which nightmares may be precipitated by lupus flare-ups is at the current time unknown.” “Speculatively, we know that inflammation or infection anywhere in the body can give rise to nightmares, as in ‘fever dreams.’ This may be a diffuse effect of chemicals mediating inflammation within the body, called cytokines, on the brain, and resulting in less stable REM sleep. An alternative possible explanation is direct inflammation of the brain itself disrupting the brain circuits that regulate sleep and dreaming, in the midbrain and brainstem.” – Guy Leschziner, PhD