New research has suggested that the inhalation of nitric oxide may be a way to reduce the effects of COVID-19. Could inhaled nitric oxide play a role in treating COVID-19? A new review of scientific literature indicates that inhaled nitric oxide may treat some severe effects of COVID-19, some of which can be fatal. The research, appearing in the journal Nitric Oxide, paves the way for future research to see whether the theory stands up to practice.

Vaccines and therapies The sudden emergence and rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 have left scientists urgently seeking therapies to slow the spread of the virus and relieve the symptoms of the disease that it can cause, COVID-19. As well as being a direct threat to human life, COVID-19 has also overwhelmed critical care infrastructure around the world, imperiling the lives of people who do not have the disease but nonetheless need urgent access to critical care. While positive steps toward a vaccine are underway, none has been approved for use. Further, if a vaccine is realized, distributing and administering it to even the most vulnerable groups globally is likely to take time. Finally, the period during which a vaccine confers immunity could vary, ranging from permanent immunity to that lasting only a few months. As a consequence, much research is attempting to identify effective treatments that may not “cure” the disease but that nonetheless reduce its severity, potentially saving lives and reducing the severe strain on intensive care units. In this context, a team of researchers, many from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, in Washington, D.C., have assessed whether nitric oxide may play a role in treating COVID-19.

Nitric oxide Currently, doctors use nitric oxide when people have very low blood oxygen levels, often as a consequence of acute respiratory distress syndrome. However, it is not always effective. While it can raise a patient’s blood oxygen level, a 2016 review published in the journal Anaesthesia found that the treatment did not significantly improve mortality rates. While research does not indicate that nitric oxide necessarily improves the chances of survival in people with acute respiratory distress syndrome, scientists working with cell cultures did find that it impeded the replication of SARS-CoV, which emerged in 2002. In the current research, the team chose to focus on nitric oxide because, as they write, it is “an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory molecule with key roles in pulmonary vascular function in the context of viral infections and other pulmonary disease states.” So the researchers reviewed the rationale for “nitric oxide use for the pathogenesis of COVID-19”, with a focus on “its potential for contributing to better clinical outcomes and alleviating the rapidly rising strain on healthcare capacity.”