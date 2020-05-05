A new study has reassured medical professionals and patients alike that common drugs for lowering blood pressure are not linked to an increased risk of COVID-19.

On March 17, 2020, the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the American Heart Association (AHA), and the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) issued a joint statement urging researchers to address certain gaps in our understanding of COVID-19 risk.

More specifically, the ACC, AHA, and HFSA pointed out a need to clarify whether or not people who have taken antihypertensive medication — that is, the drugs that help lower blood pressure — are at higher risk of developing COVID-19 or experiencing a severe form of the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide have high blood pressure (hypertension), which antihypertensive medications can help control.

If there was any indication that such drugs might contribute to a person’s risk of developing COVID-19 or causing a severe form of the disease, this would be deeply concerning for medical professionals worldwide.

Recently, investigators from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City and collaborating institutions conducted a study that aimed to settle this issue.

The research — which now appears in The New England Journal of Medicine — draws a reassuring conclusion: There is no association between the common blood pressure drugs included in the study and the risk of COVID-19.

In their study, the researchers focused on a class of drugs called renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors.

Particularly, they looked at angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, and thiazide diuretics.