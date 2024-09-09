Share on Pinterest A new review finds no link. between brain cancer and mobile phones. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

A new review by the World Health Organization finds no evidence that mobile phone use causes brain cancer.

The review encompasses research from 22 different countries and finds no connection between mobile phone use, workplace radio frequency electromagnetic field transmission equipment, cell towers, and brain and pituitary cancers or leukemia in adults or children.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had previously rated mobile phones as “possibly carcinogenic”.

Does using a mobile phone increase your risk of developing brain cancer? A new, expansive review from the World Health Organization (WHO) of existing research says “no.”

The WHO review found no correlation between mobile phone use and an increased risk of gliomas, meningiomas, and acoustic neuromas, nor was there any correlation with pituitary and salivary cancers or leukemia.

The review is a meta-analysis — or study of studies — encompassing 63 articles published in 22 countries between 1994 and 2022. Each of these investigated the health effects of exposure to radio frequency-electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) transmitted by mobile phones. TVs and baby monitors also emit RF-EMF, as do many other devices of the modern world.

Mobile phones themselves are actually low-powered RF-EMF transmitters. They transmit radio waves to their destinations through a series of fixed antennas — cell towers. These waves are electromagnetic fields. The review suggests they are benign. They appear incapable of breaking chemical bonds or causing ionization in our bodies, or damaging our DNA.

Any time a phone is turned on, it is also a receiver of RF-EMF signals, such as when a call or text is received.

When a phone is turned fully off, it neither transmits nor receives RF-EMF fields.

The review also found no evidence that exposure from fixed-site RF-EMF transmitters, such as broadcasting antennas or cell phone towers, was linked to childhood leukemia or pediatric brain tumors, allaying concerns for many parents.

Fixed workplace RF-EMF transmitters were likewise not associated with an increase in the incidence of gliomas.