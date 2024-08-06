Share on Pinterest Scientists have found a link between cholesterol absorption inhibitors and liver cancer. Sergii Kolesnikov/Getty Images

Out of five non-statin cholesterol-lowering drug classes, only cholesterol absorption inhibitors are found to reduce the risk of liver cancer, a new study has found.

The link between liver cancer and high cholesterol is fatty liver disease.

Most people with this condition have high cholesterol, and the disease has been linked to liver cancer.

Liver cancer is preventable with a healthy lifestyle, limited alcohol consumption, and not smoking cigarettes.

A new observational study investigates whether five classes of non-statin cholesterol-lowering drugs can reduce the risk of liver cancer.

Using one of the five types of these medications, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, was found to lower the risk of developing liver cancer by 31%.

The most common cholesterol absorption inhibitor is ezetimibe, which is marketed as Zetia and Ezetrol.

Of the remaining medications the researchers tested, fibrates, niacin, and omega-3 fatty acids had no effect on liver cancer risk.

Bile acid sequestrates appeared to slightly increase, by 5.31%, the chance of liver cancer, though the researchers’ findings were inconsistent regarding this class of drugs. They say more research is necessary to determine if they truly represent a health threat, or what their effect on liver cancer risk is.

Cholesterol absorption inhibitors — indeed, all the classes investigated in the study — are designed to help control cholesterol and lipid levels.

In contemporary medical practice, physicians primarily prescribe statins to reduce patients’ cholesterol levels. Nonetheless, non-statin cholesterol-reduction medications still have their place.

For the study, researchers analyzed cases recorded in the Clinical Practice Research Datalink, which includes roughly 7% of the U.K. population. Individuals represented in the data were seen by clinicians between 1988 and 2019. They ranged in age from 10 years old to 90 years old.

Among their number were 3,719 people with liver cancer and 14,876 matched controls who did not have cancer.

The researchers also tracked the incidence of type 2 diabetes and chronic liver disease.