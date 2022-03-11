Share on Pinterest A tablet of ivermectin arranged in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Bloomberg/Getty Images

A new study has investigated whether ivermectin should be included in treating COVID-19.

The study involved an at-risk population aged 50 years or older in Malaysia.

The team found that the drug does not prevent COVID-19 from becoming severe, adding to a growing body of evidence.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical experts have spent the better part of the last 3 years developing scientific strategies to overcome SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Currently, some of the most important developments have been COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 treatments , and measures such as physical distancing and wearing a mask.

However, there have been several reports of other potential therapies capable of “protecting” against COVID-19.

Of note is ivermectin, an inexpensive and easily accessible antiparasitic drug that has quickly gained popularity worldwide.

Although several studies have shown that ivermectin has no significant effect on symptoms or hospitalization rates for people with COVID-19, it is still widely prescribed.

Now, a recent study by scientists in Malaysia has set out to determine whether ivermectin has any role in treating the illness.

The study authors conclude that their findings have “dismissed the notion of ivermectin being a ‘miracle drug’ against COVID-19.”