“Statistical analyses are based on numerous assumptions such as the food intake is measured accurately and precisely, that food composition is known quantitatively, the methods of food storage, preparation and cooking have no effect on the values, etc. Those assumptions are potentially questionable, and so are the corresponding results,” they suggested.

“Different groups of UPF evaluated within the same epidemiological study often show markedly different associations with the incidence of the health endpoints,” the authors wrote.

Essentially, the paper suggests, many of the studies on UPFs and their adverse effects on health are not accounting for the differences in processing and ingredients of certain subgroups. By lumping them all together, these approaches tend to paint all UPFs with the same brush.

However, a new opinion paper published by researchers in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that some of the alarm may be misguided.

A growing body of research has suggested that the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) has severe consequences for health, such as a higher rate of overall death causes , an increased risk of dementia , and the development of type 2 diabetes, among other complications.

Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and the director of communications for the nutrition company Prolon, who was not involved in the paper, told Medical News Today that almost all foods are processed in some form, but there are distinctions that consumers need to keep in mind.

“Whether it’s cooking, freezing, or fortifying with nutrients, the term ‘processed’ itself can be misleading when discussing health. It’s not necessarily the processing that’s harmful — it’s what happens during that process. For example, making yogurt involves processing, but that doesn’t make it unhealthy. This paper underscores that not all ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are created equal, and grouping them together as universally detrimental is overly simplistic. I agree with this.” – Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN

“Some UPFs can have neutral or even beneficial health effects, while others are linked to increased risk of chronic diseases. This tells me that UPFs are often unfairly lumped together, which can distort our understanding of their health impact,” Richter told us.

”The issue isn’t so much that they are ‘processed,’ but rather how they are processed, the type of ingredients used, and how they fit into an overall dietary pattern,” she explained. ”This differentiation is important to acknowledge before making any broad dietary recommendations or public health policies.”

MNT also spoke with Mir Ali, MD, board certified bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, who was not involved in the paper.

He agreed that UPFs are a broad category and their direct effects on health can be difficult to assess. “Often foods that are minimally processed get lumped into the same category as foods that have many additives,” Ali said.