Researchers investigated the association between late-life depression and dementia, and estimated the influence of depression treatments on the risk of dementia for patients with different courses of depressive symptoms.

Study participants with increasing, chronically low, and chronically high depression symptoms had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia than participants without depression or those with decreasing depression symptoms.

Depression treatments effectively lower the risk of dementia, especially in patients with increasing depression symptoms.

The findings indicate that providing timely depression treatment for those with late-life depression might postpone the onset of dementia.

In 2022, the World Health Organization classified dementia as the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and estimated that around 55 million people worldwide live with this condition. Dementia can affect people physically, psychologically, socially, and economically, and this impact can extend to caregivers, families, and society at large.

Since there is currently no treatment available to cure dementia, its prevention is a priority. Several studies have shown that depression raises the risk of dementia. Therefore, the timely treatment of depression might help to prevent it.

Typically, depression is treated using pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or a combination of both. Although there have been studies on whether pharmacotherapy for depression lowers the risk of later-life dementia, the results have been mixed, with some studies reporting positive outcomes, and others yielding negative or neutral results.

A 2017 study found that administering selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors for more than 4 years decreased the risk of people with mild cognitive impairment developing dementia.

Conversely, another 2017 study found that the use of antidepressants did not make a difference in the risk of dementia, while a 2016 study concluded that antidepressant use in the elderly was associated with an increased risk of dementia.

None of these previously published studies takes into account the fact that different individuals experience different depression trajectories (or patterns of depression symptoms over time).

Now, researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai, China, have published a study in Biological Psychiatry, that examines the relationships between different depression trajectories, different depression treatments, and the likelihood of developing dementia.

“This is very interesting. As we have said before (all laid out in the 2020 Lancet Commission on dementia), few previous studies have distinguished between treated and untreated depression. […],” said Dr. Gill Livingstone, professor of psychiatry of older people at University College London, and leader of the Lancet Commission on dementia, prevention, intervention and care, who was not involved in the study.

“This study here follows up people with depression aged over 50 for 10 to 14 years [and like a previous study] finds a nearly identical increased risk of dementia (51%). This was particularly true for those who had depressive symptoms or got worse over time, [while] those who were treated and were not highly depressed had a reduction i[n] risk,” she told Medical News Today.