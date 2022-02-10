New vaccines for COVID-19 are emerging. One such vaccine is Novavax. Early studies indicate that it may have similar efficacy to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but fewer side effects. Further trials and analyses of the initial results are underway to understand its effects better. Share on Pinterest What side effects can the Novavax vaccine cause? Image credit: Mariano Vimos/Vizzor Image/Getty Images. Medical News Today has contacted over 20 experts for comment on the potential side effects of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid. As of the time of publication, they have declined to comment until additional peer-reviewed data become available. On January 31, 2022, Novavax submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany, have already approved this vaccine for emergency use. Unlike mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, the Novavax vaccine uses a longer-standing protein-based technology. The flu vaccine and the hepatitis B vaccine, which doctors have administered throughout the U.S. since 1986, use this technology. The proteins inside the Novavax vaccine mimic COVID-19’s spike protein. They were created in moth cells and then assembled into nanoparticles – small particles made of a few hundred atoms. While they share COVID-19’s molecular structure, they do not replicate or cause COVID-19. The vaccination involves injecting the nanoparticles into arm muscles alongside a compound extracted from the soapbark tree, which acts as an adjuvant to attract immune cells to the injection site. A full course of the vaccine requires two doses taken 3 weeks apart.

Side effects The results from two large phase 3 trials on Novavax have been published. One trial in the United States and Mexico included 29,949 participants ages 18 and over who had not previously contracted SARS-CoV-2. On a ratio of 2:1, they received two doses of either the Novavax vaccine or a placebo. Overall, the researchers found that the Novavax vaccine was 92.6% effective against the Alpha and Beta variants of the virus. They also tracked side effects for 7 days after each dose. While side effects occurred after the first dose, they were more common after the second dose. Common side effects included: tenderness at the injection site for 73% of participants

pain upon and after vaccination for 60% of participants

fatigue for 50% of the participants

muscle pain for 48% of participants

headache for 44% of participants

malaise for 39% of participants Less common side effects after the second dose included: fever for 6% of participants, including severe cases for 0.37%

nausea and vomiting for 11% of participants, including severe cases for 0.23%

joint pain for 22% of participants, including severe cases for 2.44% A smaller trial including 15,187 participants in the UK found similar results.

Compared to other vaccines Data so far suggest, that on the whole, the Novavax vaccine may have fewer side effects than both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. After a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine : 66% reported pain

60% fatigue

52% headache

38% muscle pain

22% joint pain

16% fever

2% vomiting. Meanwhile, after a second dose of the Moderna vaccine: 88% experienced pain

16% fever, including 1.4% severe cases

59% headache

66% fatigue

43% joint pain

19% vomiting. Like the Novavax vaccine, side effects were more common after the second vaccine dose.

Who should get Novavax? The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends Novavax for: those living with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19, such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes

people who have contracted COVID-19 in the past

people who are breastfeeding and those who are not The WHO the following not to get the vaccine: people with a history of anaphylaxis to any component inside the vaccine

people with symptomatic PCR-confirmed COVID-19 until they have recovered and finished self-isolation

people with a body temperature of over 38.5°C until they no longer have a fever

people under 18 years old, as research studying its safety and efficacy is still underway. The WHO also highlights that data on having the vaccine during pregnancy is not yet available. However, as other protein-based vaccines have comparable efficacy in pregnant and non-pregnant people, they say that the Novavax vaccine may be the same. Therefore, they recommend that pregnant people receive information about the risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy, the potential benefits of vaccination, and safety data limitations so that they can make their own decision. However, they recommend pregnant people get vaccinated in situations where the benefits outweigh the risks.