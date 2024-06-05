Share on Pinterest Researchers have developed a new antibiotic that effectively fights several bacteria while sparing helpful bacteria in the gut. Guido Mieth/Getty Images

Antibiotics are valuable in fighting infections but can also threaten healthy bacteria naturally occurring in the human gut.

A recent study shows promise for a new antibiotic that effectively fights several bacteria while sparing the helpful gut microbes.

As scientists develop better antibiotics, experts recommend following a balanced diet to help maintain the health of the gut microbiome.

Antibiotics are medications that help to rid the body of bacterial infections.

Safe and careful antibiotic use is a public health concern. One concern is how antibiotics affect helpful bacteria in the gut. Thus, researchers are interested in protecting gut bacteria while allowing medications to fight infections properly.

A recent study published in Nature examined the effectiveness of a new antibiotic, lolamicin. This antibiotic is gram-negative specific.

In their testing, researchers found the antibiotic may be effective against more than 130 multidrug-resistant clinical isolates. They also found in their mice tests that lolamicin effectively treated infection while protecting the gut microbiome.

Future research in this area could lead to doctors having the option to treat infections while protecting helpful bacteria from harm.

Study author Kristen Muñoz, PhD, a scientific analyst at Morrison & Foerster in Los Angeles, CA, explained the clinical implications of the research to Medical News Today: