Recently, researchers at Rice University in Houston investigated a novel way of administering anticancer medications using mice models.

Their results show that this new experimental treatment eradicates ovarian and colorectal cancers in mice.

The authors of the study hope to replicate their findings in humans later this year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 1 in 6 deaths globally occur as a result of cancer.

In 2021 alone, doctors diagnosed an estimated 1,898,160 new cases of cancer in the United States, while about 608,570 individuals died from the disease.

Although there is currently no cure for cancer, several treatment options exist. Currently, the most common types of cancer treatments include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and tumor surgery.

However, other anticancer therapies are starting to gather momentum. Of note is immunotherapy , a type of cancer treatment that boosts the body’s natural defenses against cancer.

However, immunotherapy techniques do not fully eradicate cancer tumors without significant side effects . Scientists consider this a major challenge for immunotherapy.

Now, scientists at the Veiseh lab at Rice University in Houston have designed a first-of-its-kind drug delivery system to overcome this issue.

The study, led by graduate student Amanda Nash, appears in the journal Science Advances.