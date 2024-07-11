If dyskinesia does not occur, patients could potentially continue their Parkinson’s treatment for a longer duration.

Rather than seeking an entirely new treatment, researchers aimed to find a way to prevent dyskinesia from developing in the first place.

They discovered that inhibiting a protein called Activin A could stop dyskinesia symptoms and essentially erase the brain’s “bad memory” response to certain Parkinson’s therapies.

In a recent study, published in The Journal of Neuroscience , researchers adopted a novel approach to dyskinesia by treating it as a “bad motor memory.”

Common treatments for Parkinson’s disease can alleviate short-term symptoms but may lead to significant long-term issues for patients.

Given the similarities between motor and behavioural memory, the team decided to treat dyskinesia as if it were a bad memory.

It appeared that the brain was creating a motor memory, recalling it with each subsequent L-DOPA treatment.

While L-DOPA is beneficial in the short term, it can cause L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia in some patients over the long term, leading to involuntary, erratic movements such as twitching, fidgeting, head-bobbing or body swaying.

If they could find a way to make the brain forget its previous treatment history, they might extend the effectiveness of L-DOPA for Parkinson’s treatment.

Researchers began by examining the striatum, a brain region crucial for motor control, to identify which cells were storing the “bad motor memory.”

They observed the most significant changes in neurons called D1-MSNs, which behaved similarly to neurons in the hippocampus when forming a memory.

They discovered that some D1-MSNs expressed genes indicating activation by L-DOPA and the creation of new connections with other cells, similar to the process of learning and recalling new information.

One gene in these L-DOPA-activated D1-MSN neurons was found to translate into a protein called Activin A.

By inhibiting Activin A, researchers successfully prevented the development of L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia in mouse models.

Essentially, by blocking this protein’s function, they could stop dyskinesia symptoms from developing in the mouse models, effectively erasing the brain’s memory of the motor response to L-DOPA.

The ultimate goal is to use these findings to learn how to block these bad motor memories completely, eliminating dyskinesia-related symptoms in Parkinson’s patients.

Karen Jaunarajs, PhD, assistant professor in the UAB Department of Neurology at The University of Alabama at Birmingham explained the key findings to Medical News Today.

“Our goal for this particular study was to lay the foundation for thinking about L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia as a form of bad motor memory by trying to figure out what cells were storing this memory. A lot of work has shown that a brain region important for motor memory, known as the striatum, is pivotally involved in the development of dyskinesias. But the brain is made up of many different types of cells, like neurons, supporting cells, and immune cells, that all respond differently following L-DOPA treatment. Which ones stored the drug history was unknown.” — Karen Jaunarajs, PhD

“Therefore, the primary goal of this study was to create a map of all the changes in gene expression from all of the different cells in the striatum across the development of L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia: from the first exposure to L-DOPA, to how that response evolves with repeated L-DOPA treatments,” Jaunarajs said.

“We used single-cell RNA sequencing to identify all of the gene expression changes that were happening in over 100,000 individual cells during dyskinesia development. By establishing a comprehensive profile of the changes in gene expression across all of the different types of cells in the striatum, we found that many of the most significant differences were in a certain type of neuron, called D1-MSNs,” she further explained.

“We found that some of these D1-MSNs were expressing genes indicating that they were activated by L-DOPA and genes necessary for creating new connections with other cells. This was very similar to what happens when you learn something new and recall that memory. Furthermore, we noticed that lots of cells were initially activated by L-DOPA treatment; however, after repeated exposures, the number of these activated D1-MSNs decreased.” — Karen Jaunarajs, PhD

“Although this seems a little backward,” Jaunarajs said, “this is a lot like what happens when you learn something new: initially, many cells are required to initially form a memory, however, as you get better at recalling the memory, your brain gets more efficient and fewer cells are necessary to retrieve it quickly.”

Chandril Chugh, MD, adult and paediatric neurologist based in Patna, India, who was not involved in this research, told MNT that this manuscript “makes for an intriguing read where a common clinical problem of dyskinesias post syndopa treatment has been discussed.”