A study of bone scans is helping scientists determine the prevalence of cardiac amyloidosis. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images During a nuclear bone scan, known as bone scintigraphy, patients may unexpectedly show high levels of DPD uptake (a cardiac radiotracer), indicating the presence of cardiac amyloidosis.

Previously thought to be uncommon, recent advancements in diagnosis have revealed higher rates of CA than previously known.

Now, new research has found that about 3% of individuals who undergo bone scans exhibit signs of CA, helping to gain further information on the occurrence and effects of this condition among the general population. Cardiac amyloidosis (CA) causes the heart to thicken and become inflexible due to abnormal deposits of protein in place of healthy heart tissue. The best way to treat this disease is to catch it early before it progresses. Otherwise, it can result in heart failure and even death. A DPD scan is an imaging test that helps doctors diagnose CA. It uses a small amount of a radioactive substance called technetium-99m (99mTc) and a chemical called DPD. During the test, these substances are injected into the body and then a special camera takes pictures of the heart. These images can show if the heart has abnormal deposits of the amyloid protein. Amyloid deposits cause the heart muscles to become rigid, which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. Bone scintigraphy is therefore used to help doctors see how much amyloid has built up and how it is affecting the heart. Since cardiac amyloidosis can lead to serious outcomes, it is crucial to accurately diagnose DPD uptake by the heart. People who display DPD uptake should be directed to a cardiologist for additional evaluation. A new study, published in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, is designed to determine the occurrence of cardiac amyloidosis in the general population through bone scans and to examine its impact on people with the condition.

What did the study involve? Researchers recruited 11,527 individuals who received either cardiac or non-cardiac referrals and underwent DPD bone scintigraphy, generating a total of 17,387 scans. Nuclear medicine experts examined all the scans, and based on visual analysis, they categorized the scans as grade-0 (no DPD uptake), grade-1 (some DPD uptake), and grade-2/3 (indicating the presence of cardiac amyloidosis). Out of all the subjects who participated in the study, slightly more than 3% showed some degree of DPD uptake, with nearly 2% classified as grade-1 and slightly more than 1% as grade-2/3. The prevalence of DPD uptake was estimated to be 1 in 50 for non-cardiac referrals and 1 in 5 for cardiac referrals. The prevalence of DPD uptake increased significantly with age and those with DPD uptake were more likely to have age-related conditions such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and impaired kidney function. Following an average of six years of monitoring, almost 30% of the subjects died and cardiovascular-related fatalities made up nearly 9% of those deaths. During the follow-up period, slightly more than 1% percent of participants had to be hospitalized for heart failure. Patients with grade-2/3 DPD uptake were found to be 3 times more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure than those with grade-0 uptake.