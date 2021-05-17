Share on Pinterest A recent study concludes that ‘the one-size-fits-all approach really does not work for BMI and type 2 diabetes risk.’ Zave Smith/Getty Images

Healthcare professionals use body mass index (BMI) to determine if they should screen people and give them lifestyle advice or drugs to prevent type 2 diabetes.

However, the cutoff level for obesity was based on studies of BMI and mortality in exclusively white populations in Europe and the United States.

A new study from the United Kingdom suggests that South Asian, Chinese, and Arab populations have the same risk of diabetes as white people at significantly lower BMIs.

This means that the health benefits of preventive treatments and advice are not fully realized for these populations.

In 1993, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended BMI thresholds for diagnosing overweight and obesity. A person’s BMI is their weight in kilograms (kg) divided by the square of their height in meters (m²).

The WHO based these cutoff levels on studies that investigated the association between BMI and mortality in white populations in Europe and the U.S.

Obesity was defined as a BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher, and overweight was defined as a BMI of 25 kg/m² or higher.

Research subsequently found that Asian populations have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes than white populations at lower BMIs.

This is an important distinction because making dietary changes, exercising, and taking medications that lower glucose levels in the blood can delay or even prevent the onset of disease.

Because doctors use the cutoff for obesity to decide whether or not to screen people for diabetes and deploy these interventions, high levels of risk among Asian people may go unrecognized.

As a result, the WHO and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the U.K. recommended lowering the BMI cutoff for obesity to 27.5 kg/m² for people of South Asian and Chinese origin.

However, a study of almost 1.5 million people in the U.K. now suggests that this cutoff remains too high for South Asian, Chinese, and Arab populations.

“This study shows that the one-size-fits-all approach really does not work for BMI and type 2 diabetes risk when we look at the U.K.’s diverse population,” says lead study author Dr. Rishi Caleyachetty, a junior doctor at Warwick Hospital and an epidemiologist at the University of Warwick, both in the U.K.

“As a doctor, I’m extremely concerned that if the current BMI values used for BAME [Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic] people are not appropriately amended, many BAME people will needlessly slip through the net, leaving them unknowingly at risk of type 2 diabetes.”